5 strong underwater tames in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended is finally out. In this game, players must collect resources, build bases, fight ancient creatures, and craft materials to survive. The taming system also allows survivors to tame some of these beasts and use them for various purposes. This title has various types of animals suited for each biome, such as aerial, aquatic, and terrestrial.

This article lists five strong aquatic creatures in ARK Survival Ascended that players can tame.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tusoteuthis, Basilosaurus, and other useful underwater tames in ARK Survival Ascended

1) Ichthyosaur

The Ichthyosaur in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Ichthyosaur, or Ichthy, is one of the most helpful and beginner-friendly underwater tames in ARK Survival Ascended. Survivors who want a fast underwater mount can tame this creature. Although it is not as fast as the Manta, taming it is easier for a beginner in ARK Survival Ascended.

This carnivore is usually found in the waters near the island and is relatively easy to tame due to its friendly behavior. It has a curious temperament, which means it will approach the survivors but not attack them.

As the Ichthyosaur is remarkably faster than most of the other sea creatures, it can serve as an excellent scout, allowing players to escape most of the dangers found in water.

2) Megachelon

The Megachelon (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Megachelon is a huge tame with a shell that most ARK Survival Ascended fans will instantly recognize. It is a giant, six-legged, four-eyed turtle that offers numerous benefits to survivors. As these creatures are very slow, beginners can easily tame them and use them for various purposes.

Survivors can find this creature in the ocean biome of the map. Although it is gigantic, it will not attack players because of its Docile temperament.

To tame this beast, players must utilize a unique non-lethal tame mechanic via a Parakeet Fish School or Microbe Swarm.

The Megachelon comes with a unique ability that lets the survivors build a mobile base on its back. It also has Oxygen vents, which allow survivors to breathe underwater while staying on its back.

3) Mosasaurus

The Mosasaurus in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Mosasaurus suspirita, or Mosasaurus, is one of the biggest and strongest underwater tames players can find in ARK Survival Ascended. However, taming it can be very dangerous as it can quickly kill players in seconds.

This animal is primarily found in the deeper parts of the ocean near the island and also in more extensive underwater caves. Survivors must use the knock-out method and feed the creature Exceptional Kibble to tame it.

Once it's tamed, players can use it for various purposes, such as a mobile base, underwater killing machine, and much more.

4) Basilosaurus

The Basilosaurus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Basilosaurus is a docile marine creature with a Passive temperament. It tolerates survivors and other animals even when attacked. However, the creature is usually accompanied by several Ichthyosaurus and Mantas, making the taming process a bit harder than usual.

The Basilosaurus is usually found in the shallow water surrounding the island as deep water pressure slowly harms them. As it is a docile marine creature, players can use non-lethal taming and feed it exceptional kibble to tame it.

Apart from being a tremendous underwater mount, the Basilosaurus has many benefits for survivors. This includes cave diving, oil production, combat, etc. Put simply, it is among the most useful tames for beginners.

5) Tusoteuthis

The Tusoteuthis in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Tusoteuthis, or Tuso, is one of the most notorious water predators in ARK Survival Ascended. It is a giant squid commonly found in the deepest parts of the ocean near the island.

Due to its aggressive temperament, the Tusoteuthis is a bit harder to tame than the other underwater creatures on the list. To tame it, survivors need to feed it an exceptional taming food: Black Pearls.

The Tusoteuthis is an excellent choice for survivors who want a solid aquatic creature that can conquer the underwater ecosystem. The beast also has a passive ability that allows it to produce a special oil that can be used as a resource.