All ARK Survival Ascended Chitin farm locations

ARK Survival Ascended is Studio Wildcard's remake of ARK Survival Evolved. Much like other titles in the genre, players need to gather and utilize different resources that they can get from the game's diverse collection of flora and fauna. A huge chunk of the title's gameplay involves resource management to ensure survival in the wild.

Among the essential materials in ARK Survival Ascended is the Chitin, a resource that you can get from animals with hard exoskeletons. It's a key component of the material called cementing paste, which is commonly used to build structures.

Where to farm Chitin in ARK Survival Ascended

You can gather Chitin from exoskeletons in Writhing Swamps (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In ARK Survival Ascended, Chitin can be found in animals with hard exoskeletons. Trilobites are commonly found in shallow water areas, including coasts, rivers, and seas. While these are the best spots to farm Trilobites, you can also find Chitin in caves, deserts, and forests.

Swamps are also home to these creatures, although it would be a much more difficult venture, considering the area is teeming with aggressive beasts and dinosaurs.

Still, if you're up for the challenge, we recommend going to the Writhing Swamps, where you can harvest Chitin from giant snails called Achatina.

How to farm Achatina in ARK Survival Ascended

There are different ways to gather Chitin, but the most popular one is by defeating Trilobites. Other sources include Arthroplueras, Mantises, Scorpions, and Spiders, but they are more challenging to locate and defeat than Trilobites.

Another way to obtain Chitin is to gather from dinosaur carcasses. Dinosaurs such as Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Stegosaurus, and Triceratops are well-suited for this purpose. Simply use an axe or hatchet to gather the material.

You can farm Chitin from Achatina (Image via Studio Wildcard)

However, the most efficient way to gather Chitin is to tame creatures that naturally produce it. The Achatina is a great choice for this purpose as it consistently generates Chitin over time.

Once you get your Chitin, you can use it to make Cementing Paste or craft Chitin Armor. This kind of armor is known to be very sturdy, but you can only unlock it at level 37. You can craft Chitin Gauntlets, Chitin Boots, Chitin Leggings, Chitin Chestpiece, and Chitin Helmet.

This wraps up our Chitin guide in ARK Survival Ascended.