ARK Survival Ascended Megalodon taming guide

ARK Survival Evolved fans can now play or will soon be able to access ARK Survival Ascended, depending on their platform. While this title is not a sequel and is more of a remake, it expands on the open-world multiplayer title by providing several new additions that aim to improve the gameplay. Currently, it is available on Windows through Steam and will be released on consoles later this November.

As an expanded remake, ARK Survival Ascended retains the core setting and gameplay mechanics that were present in its 2017 predecessor. You will play as someone trying to survive in a prehistoric land.

During your adventures, you will encounter many dangerous beasts, such as dinosaurs. While these deadly animals will pose a threat to your survival, they can also become useful in your quest to survive.

How to tame a Megalodon in ARK Survival Ascended

Megalodons are very deadly in combat (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Aside from land-dwelling dinosaurs, you will encounter other types of beasts while playing ARK Survival Ascended. This includes flying creatures such as the Argevantis or aquatic animals like the Megalodon.

Nowadays, we know of the Megalodon as a massive shark that is extinct. However, this fearsome water-dwelling creature is alive in ARK Survival Ascended, and you, the survivor, will have the chance to tame it.

Take note that doing so is not an easy feat. The creatures only dwell in the deep waters, so you will need to venture into these areas to find one. They are extremely fast and are highly aggressive. Additionally, they can detect your presence from afar and can quickly close in once they do so. Due to these traits, it is easy to get swarmed by several Megalodons at once.

Thankfully, it is possible to lure one into shallower areas where you have a fighting chance. To begin, find an area where these fearsome sharks are located. Instead of using yourself as a lure, find some small fish and kill it. Then, place it by the beach and wait for your target to approach.

Use a ranged weapon to take shots at the Megalodon, but note that several of these creatures can enter the area. To make this easier, building an elevated platform above the water that will allow you to shoot at the water is recommended.

On the other hand, should you choose to enter the water, make sure that you have a crossbow or a harpoon gun since these are the only weapons that work underwater.

Having another player around to bait the Megalodon while the other shoots at it is also a useful tactic. Alternatively, a quick water-based mount can also be used in fighting these huge sharks.

Megalodons can be tamed with some Superior Kibble (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Once a Megalodon has been knocked out and the area has been cleared of other enemies, you can start taming it by transferring food items, such as various kibbles or meats, into its inventory. Preferably, use the Superior Kibble or Raw Prime Meat to tame it.

Taming a Megalodon is extremely dangerous, but it is also rewarding. The creature is deadly in combat and also makes an excellent mount, so it is worth having one in ARK Survival Ascended.

Aside from taming this fearsome predator, you can also tame a flying mount. If you want to do so, check out this guide for taming a Snow Owl in ARK Survival Ascended.