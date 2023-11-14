ARK Survival Ascended Snow Owl taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is essentially the remake of ARK Survival Evolved, released in 2017. Besides having the core elements and mechanics from the 2017 entry, the latest release by Studio Wildcard features plenty of new additions. The game became available through early access on Windows and is set to release on consoles this November.

ARK Survival Ascended will drop gamers into a prehistoric era wherein they must fight to survive. Since it's set in a bygone time, you will also encounter many ancient creatures which can be tamed.

Taming a Snow Owl in ARK Survival Ascended

Snow Owls are quick and aggressive but will retreat after sustaining large damage (Image via Studio Wildcard)

One of the beasts you can tame while playing ARK Survival Ascended is the Snow Owl. While these are not necessarily prehistoric creatures and exist today, being able to tame one is still quite a feat and extremely useful.

To start, you must find a Snow Owl. They can be discovered in the colder regions on the map. These flying creatures are quite fast and can quickly become aggressive towards you, so be cautious when approaching one.

Make sure you have the right type of food items. Superior Kibble or other types of meat are extremely useful, so ensure you have those in the inventory.

A few pieces of Superior Kibble will help tame a Snow Owl quickly (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The only way to tame one is by knocking it out. Use a ranged weapon or a tranquilizer to hit the Snow Owl. Remember that this creature might attempt to retreat after sustaining a certain amount of damage.

One way to prevent this from happening is by setting up a trap. ARK Survival Ascended will allow you to create structures as long as you have the right type of materials, and making a bird trap is ideal for preventing the Snow Owl from escaping.

A narrow trap with a set of doors and a gap where you can shoot through is effective in capturing this beast. Simply lure an owl into the trap and wear it down with some tranquilizer shots until it falls unconscious. Once it is knocked out, approach the creature and place the food items you brought in its inventory.

Once tamed, the Snow Owl will be at your beck and call whenever required. If you want to tame other flying creatures, check out this guide for taming the Argentavis.