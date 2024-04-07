Tek gear in Ark Survival Evolved is top-tier armor that offers the best protection against physical damage. Each piece provides unique advantages to the player. Moreover, Tek armor provides protection from environmental dangers in Aberration. If the player wears the complete set, it provides excellent underwater visibility as well.

The Tek Tier was introduced to the title in the v254 PC update, along with seven new creatures, hairstyle options, and more. If you're curious about how to unlock it, this guide will walk you through each step of acquiring Tek gear in Ark Survival Evolved.

How to unlock Tek gear in Ark Survival Evolved

To craft Tek gears you must first start by making Tek Replicator (Image via Studio Willdcard)

To unlock the Tek Tier in ARK Survival Evolved, first head to your Engrams and select the Tech Engrams. In the latest update, v254, you'll find separate Engrams for the helmet, chest piece, leggings, boots, gauntlets, rifle, saddle, replicator, and Transmitter. You will see grayed-out engrams, including the tech replicator. This device lets you create tech items using materials and blueprints, but it needs running elements. Element is a special resource you get from defeating bosses.

To get these Engrams, you have to defeat all the boss battles on the new Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty settings. Here's a breakdown of which bosses drop specific pieces of Tek gear in Ark Survival Evolved:

Megapithecus: Gives Tek Gauntlets [Easy], Tek Rifle [Medium], Tek Saddle [Hard]

Gives Tek Gauntlets [Easy], Tek Rifle [Medium], Tek Saddle [Hard] Broodmother Lysrix: Grants Tek Boots [Medium], Tek Helmet [Hard]

Grants Tek Boots [Medium], Tek Helmet [Hard] Dragon: Provides Tek Leggings [Easy], Tek Transmitter [Medium], Tek Chestpiece [Hard]

Once you clear a boss fight, grab the element from their corpses within 30 seconds. This is where you start crafting Tek gear in Ark Survival Evolved. Start by making a Tek Replicator, which can only be created inside a Beacon. Each boss drops different tech engrams and amount of elements. To craft the Tek replicator, head to any supply drop with a bunch of resources: 75 Element, 5000 Metals, 600 Crystal, 150 Black Pearls, and 800 Polymer.

Quickly gather these resources before the supply drop disappears, and you can craft yourself a shiny new Tek Replicator. But remember, you'll need even more elements to power it up. Below are the supplies you'll need to craft everything:

Materials needed for Tek Helmet, Chestpiece, Leggings, Boots, Gauntlets And Rifle: 120 Polymer, 450 Metal Ingot, 120 Crystal, 20 Element, 55 Black Pearls

120 Polymer, 450 Metal Ingot, 120 Crystal, 20 Element, 55 Black Pearls Materials needed for Tek Rex Saddle: 350 Polymer, 1800 Metal Ingot, 250 Crystal, 40 Element, 100 Black Pearls

350 Polymer, 1800 Metal Ingot, 250 Crystal, 40 Element, 100 Black Pearls Materials needed for Tek Transmitter: 40 Element, 2500 Metal Ingot, 250 Crystal, 80 Black Pearls, 320 Polymer

