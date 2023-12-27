Ark Survival Ascended Leech explained: location, uses, how to remove, and more

Ark Survival Ascended has several creatures that can make the journey difficult for players. For example, Leeches can damage players and even give them swamp fever. They can be quite annoying if one doesn't know how to remove them. Leeches can stick to a survivalist or its mount and slowly drain health and stamina.

Players can get attacked by these critters when traveling through watery areas. These pesky creatures can be bothersome and fatal. This guide explains everything one needs to know about Leeches in Ark Survival Ascended.

Location of Leeches in Ark Survival Ascended

One can find leeches in the swamps (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Players can find Leeches in various locations, but they're most commonly found in large numbers in certain areas on land and water. One must be wary of these creatures around swamps, small ponds, and rivers. They spawn primarily in the tropical, swampy area below the Reedwood Biome. One can also look around for lethal creatures that surround these critters.

While these creatures spawn mostly in the southern area of the map, they are rare in the northern mountain regions. Players can search for critters like Titanboa and Beezlebufo, as Leeches often spawn near them.

Uses of Leeches in Ark Survival Ascended

Leeches can be used for resources or to make Lesser Antidote. They can drop the following resources once they are taken down:

Oil

Chitin

Leech Blood

Silica Pearls

Raw Meat

Ark Survival Ascended: How to remove Leechecs

Leeches can be removed with the help of fire (Image via Studio Wildcard)

When a Leech is attached to the player or their mount, their health and stamina drop gradually. These creatures are quite big, and one can tell if they're stuck to them or their mount.

Removing Leeches is relatively easy. All one needs is fire; players can set up a cooking pot or a campfire and then jump on it. Players can easily remove Leeches from their bodies using this process. Removing Leeches from a mount or allies is also reasonably easy; one can approach them, hold the use key, and press the "remove Leech" button to remove them manually.

How to get rid of Swamp Fever in Ark Survival Ascended

Players can get rid of Swamp Fever using Lesser Antidote (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, Swamp Fever is caused by the bite of a diseased Leech. It persists even after death and can cause decreased stamina regeneration, decreased food, water, and oxygen intake, make the player cough, and increase their movement speed. Players can see a skull mark at the bottom of their screen when suffering from Swamp Fever.

One can easily cure this disease by using the Lesser Antidote. Survivors can craft this antidote by mixing the following ingredients.

Resources needed

Rare Flower

Rare Mushroom

Leech Blood

Narcotic

Survivors can acquire Leech Blood by killing Leeches. Players can go into the swamps on a raft with an open deck and use a long-range weapon to kill the Leeches trying to get on the raft easily.

Players can find rare flowers and mushrooms in beaver dams or through different bushes. One can easily create Narcotics by mixing Narcoberries and Spoiled Meat using a Mortar and Pestle.