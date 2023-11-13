ARK Survival Ascended Energy Brew: recipe, how to use, and more

Ark Survival Ascended is the long-awaited Unreal Engine 5 remake of Studio Wildcard's 2017 survival-craft MMO, Ark Survival Evolved. As those in the survival genre tend to, this game puts great emphasis on resource management.

As much as you depend on your health to survive, your stamina is your primary crutch in Ark Survival Ascended to do nearly anything.

Like your health, stamina also regenerates naturally. Albeit it is much faster than native health regeneration, there are several scenarios where you would need a boost of stamina to get you out of harm's way. Energy Brew is the best solution to get a high stamina recuperation for a short duration.

How to make Energy Brew in Ark Survival Ascended

Azulberries are needed to craft Energy brew in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You may need a helping hand with stamina regen while swimming to not drown or to sprint out of tricky situations while chasing or running away from creatures. There are a couple of different consumables to achieve this, the main ones being Stimberries and Energy Brews.

Stimberries grant you eight flat Stamina upon consumption, but their main use lies in restoring torpidity, i.e., to keep you from falling asleep. It is also the main ingredient to craft Stimulants, which has the same purpose.

Energy brew, on the other hand, grants you 40 stamina over 5 seconds. This is extremely useful in the early game when you have a low stamina pool. Even though its stamina regen does not scale with additional player stamina, it can still help you stay on the run throughout the game.

Note that Energy Brew in Ark Survival Ascended does not interact with the energy attribute unique to mechanical creatures such as Enforcers.

Much like med brews, energy brews can only be made from either a cooking pot or an Industrial Cooker. The requirements for an Industrial Cooker are considerably higher, but it also boasts higher crafting speed, thereby allowing you to batch-cook a stack of energy brews quickly.

Industrial Cookers make Energy brews much faster (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Irrespective of where you craft this item, the crafting recipe is the following:

Azulberries (20x). Like Tintoberries, these can randomly be found in the wild while harvesting bushes.

Stimulant (1x). Stimulants in turn, as discussed previously, require Stimberries (5x) and Sparkpowder (2x). Sparkpowders, in turn, can be obtained by combining Stones with Flint in a Mortar and Pestle.

Water from Water Jar, Cantin, or Waterskin.

Additionally, you require the fuel appropriate to the crafting station you are using: Wood for Cooking Pot, and Gasoline for Industrial Cooker.

Note that it may not be wise to craft more Energy brews than you need, as they spoil gradually while unused. It lasts for two hours in your inventory, but it can be kept on a tamed dino to bring this up to eight hours. For even longer preservation, you can keep it in a refrigerator for up to eight days.