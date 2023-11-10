ARK Survival Ascended med brew recipe, how to use, and more

Ark Survival Ascended is an official Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ark Survival Evolved, Studio Wildcard's flagship MMO survival-craft game. Since it's a part of this genre, there are many penalties for dying. You automatically respawn, and have a small window where your equipment is still available for reclamation should you visit your place of death. However, if your body gets eaten, you lose all the items.

In a public PvP server, there are even broader punishments for dying, presenting an opportunity for other players to steal your equipment. You should therefore strive to keep your health topped off, or at least have some regeneration items on hand. Med brews are the best-in-slot tool for this.

How to make med brews in Ark Survival Ascended

You have to gather Tintoberrries in order to craft med brews in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Your health will passively regenerate in Ark Survival Ascended. However, this is too slow to be reliable in clutch situations. Given its world is full of hostile prehistoric creatures and danger around every corner, such scenarios arise often in this game.

There are a few health-regain items you can make quickly, including a blood pack. However, med brews give you the biggest bang for your buck. While cooked meat items will only give you 8 health per pop, med brews will regenerate 40 total health over a duration of five seconds.

They are also very lightweight at 0.1 kg per item, meaning a full stack of 100 will only weigh 10 kg. You can also craft them surprisingly early into the game.

Like in Ark Survival Evolved, some creatures will drop a med brew crafting recipe. This is helpful for players who are unaware of its ingredients, but the recipe itself is not a hard requirement to craft the item.

Industrial Cookers make med brews much faster (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can make med brews in either a Cooking Pot or the more advanced Industrial Cooker. The latter will craft it much quicker, taking up 2.5 seconds per unit for its brewing process. Regardless of where you make it, one med brew will require:

Tintoberries (40 units): You can find these aplenty by simply harvesting assorted flora in the world of Ark Survival Ascended.

You can find these aplenty by simply harvesting assorted flora in the world of Ark Survival Ascended. Narcotic (2 units): Narcotics can be crafted with a Mortar and Pestle by combining 10 narcoberries and one portion of spoiled meat.

Note that you will also require fuel appropriate to your choice of crafting station, which is wood and water for the cooking pot, and gasoline for the Industrial Cooker.

While you will come across most of the basic ingredients in high quantities, it is not a good idea to go overboard on stockpiling med brews.

Like all food and consumables in the Ark Survival Ascended, med brews get spoiled over time. The rate of spoilage will depend on where you store them. They will last for two hours in your inventory, but up to eight hours if placed in a tamed creature's inventory. It will last the longest in a refrigerator (eight days).