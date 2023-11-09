5 mistakes that you should avoid while starting out in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended is a remastered version of ARK Survival Evolved. It spawns players on a dangerous island filled with gigantic prehistoric creatures. It's an unforgiving environment for both ARK veterans and newcomers. Survival can be quite daunting because it's not always clear where to start.

The recent release of the game has attracted a wave of new players to the ARK universe. As expected in survival titles, the initial experience can be quite challenging. However, you can avoid a few rookie mistakes.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

ARK Survival Ascended guide: Avoid these beginner mistakes

1) Selecting the wrong starting location

It's important to choose your starting point in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In any survival game, including ARK Survival Ascended, where you choose to start can make a big difference. When you select your starting location, you'll see points on the map that aren't revealed yet, and these spots are typically categorized by difficulty.

The good news is that the map in ARK Survival Ascended closely resembles The Island from ARK Survival Evolved. So, the southern locations are generally considered easier and more beginner-friendly.

In these southern areas, you'll find long stretches of beach with passive dinosaurs, creating a peaceful environment for building your starter base alongside the wildlife.

2) Waiting too long to build your base

One of the first things you should do in ARK Survival Ascended is build a shelter. It doesn't have to be a masterpiece of architecture, but it should offer you protection and space for a bed. Crafting a storage box to keep your valuable items safe is also a smart move. You can construct shelters in areas with flat terrain, but some locations are better than others.

As a general rule, it's a good idea to avoid placing your first base right in the middle of a large, open clearing. This makes you vulnerable to attacks if a dangerous dinosaur happens to wander by. Instead, look for spots on the edges of forests, clearings, beaches, or even caves.

3) Upgrading the wrong stats

Character stats in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As you progress in the title, you'll earn levels and have the chance to boost your character's stats. Although the available stats are limited, it's crucial to make informed choices, especially in the early game.

The two most important character stats are health and weight. Having a health stat of at least 300 can help you withstand headshots, and a minimum weight capacity of 250 lets you carry extra armor sets, weapons, and ammunition. Investing in a movement speed of 150 can also be useful for quick evasion and escape from dangers.

4) Rushing the gameplay

It is advisable to take your time in building your game progress (Image via Studio Wildcard)

For those new to ARK, we suggest taking a careful approach to survival. Use this time to experiment with dinosaur taming, explore new areas, and build a sturdy base. There's no need to rush to level up quickly, unlock every engram, or gather all materials.

The early hours of ARK: Survival Ascended are meant for you to get to know the world and possibly face a few challenges along the way. Explore the map, collect resources, and encounter various creatures.

When approaching unfamiliar dinosaurs, be cautious, as some might be hostile and pose a significant threat if you're not prepared. Focus on gradually accumulating experience points to level up.

5) Ignoring tools in the early game

Tools are important in the early stages of the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A piece of advice for ARK beginners is to craft basic tools as early as possible. Make essential tools like a pickaxe and hatchet to efficiently gather resources. Having a spear is also vital for personal defense and hunting.

These tools eliminate the need to pick up stones from the ground or risk your health by punching trees with your bare hands. With the pickaxe and hatchet, you can gather materials to build your base and craft other engrams you've unlocked.

That's all for the list of beginner mistakes you should avoid when playing ARK Survival Ascended.