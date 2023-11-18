5 essential items in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended may have better graphics than its predecessor, but surviving in the wild is just as difficult. Its gameplay places heavy emphasis on resource and inventory management, where you need to craft tools and gather materials to survive.

The game features a plethora of items and tools to help you progress in the game. However, these tools aren't equally made, and some of them are simply more useful than others. Whether you are an ARK newcomer or veteran, here are the five most essential tools that you need in ARK Survival Ascended.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Bola, Metal Pick, and other important items in ARK Survival Ascended

1) Bola

Bolas are essential early game tools in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Bola is arguably the most important tool in ARK Survival Ascended. This primitive weapon is handy from the early to mid-game, serving as a throwable weapon that can immobilize a targeted dinosaur. While large dinosaurs are immune to Bolas, they effectively hinder the movement of smaller threats like Raptors and other creatures that may attack beginners.

Bolas are very effective in restraining creatures, which is ideal when you want to start taming. They can also be used to immobilize passive herbivores to ensure an easy kill.

2) Metals

Metals are used to make mid to late-game items (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You need tons of resources to survive in the wild, but Metals are some of the most essential materials you need to progress quickly. This resource is the primary component of most mid to late-game crafting recipes such as machines, saddles, and armors.

While these are mostly needed in the later stages of the game, it's important that you start collecting them early on. Metals can often be found in mountainous areas where clusters of metal nodes are located.

3) Metal Pick

Metal Picks are tools used to gather metals (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Metals can be gathered in different ways. While it's more efficient to use metal-harvesting creatures like Ankylosaurus to do the job for you, these creatures aren't the easiest to tame, especially if you are a beginner. This is where Metal Picks come in handy, a small tool that is used to gather metals manually.

This item can gather metals more easily and quickly than your average Stone Pick. Moreover, you can upgrade it to Mastercraft and Ascendant tier, which increases the yield of metal-harvesting creatures.

4) Hatchet

Hatchets are used to gather wood, stones, and skin (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Another essential tool in the early game is the Hatchet, a sharp tool used to gather resources such as wood, stones, and skin. While there are plenty of creatures that you can tame to gather resources for you, you won't have many options at the start of the game, where you have to gather all resources manually.

You can also upgrade your Stone Hatchet to a metal one for increased yield and productivity. You can craft it at the Smithy using your original hatchet and six engram points.

5) Tranq Arrows

Tranq arrows are used to knock out creatures in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming is a key aspect in ARK Survival Ascended, and Tranq Arrows are an important tool in this process. The taming process may vary for each creature, but the most common way to do it is through the knockout method, for which these arrows come in handy. These items essentially render dinosaurs and other creatures unconscious, allowing you to feed and tame them.

To craft Tranq Arrows, start by gathering a substantial quantity of Narcoberries from bushes or using a mounted dino to collect them. Next, acquire Spoiled Meat; you can allow meat to spoil by waiting for approximately 10 minutes.

Locate the nearest Mortar and Pestle, and combine Narcoberries with Spoiled Meat. This combination will result in the production of Narcotics. Finally, use the crafted Narcotics and Stone Arrows in the crafting menu to create Tranq Arrows for your use.

This wraps up our list of the essential items in ARK Survival Ascended.