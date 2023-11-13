All ARK Survival Ascended metal farm locations

ARK Survival Ascended is the latest survival genre title, which debuted on October 25 as an early-access title. It is the widely anticipated remake of ARK Survival Evolved in Unreal Engine 5. In its early access phase, players can explore the revamped Island map from its predecessor. The DLC maps and content will be released as the game progresses.

Crafting and gathering resources is an integral part of the gameplay. Players can also tame dinosaurs to help facilitate efficient resource gathering and protection from other predators. As a staple in survival games, metal is an essential resource in player progression. That said, let's take a look at all the metal farm locations in ARK Survival Ascended.

All metal farm locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Metal can be mined from many types of rocks in ARK Survival Ascended. However, certain rocks with a silver sheen contain the highest quantity of the said resource. These metal rocks generally spawn in dangerous areas like mountaintops, caves, etc.

Here are the notable coordinates for metal farm locations:

Herbivore Island (87.1, 89.7)

South Mountain Top (86.1, 66.3)

Metal Mountain (80, 46.7)

Mountain Slope (80.2, 52.1)

Arctic Plateau (30.7, 7.1)

Mountain Near Redwoods (67.8, 62.1)

Volcano Slope (50.3, 35.2)

Inside Volcano (41.7, 37.4)

Redwoods Mountain (58.4, 49)

Northeast Mountain Peak (32.2, 83.3)

Northeast Mountain Slope (35.3, 80.5)

Barren Mountain (35.5, 60.2)

Broken Peak (20.2, 52.6)

Herbivore Island is the safest location to farm metal in the game due to the lack of predators in the area. At the same time, Metal Mountain and the Volcano have the highest metal deposits, with the caveat of being the deadliest areas. Either way, metal mining requires proper preparations like specific tools or tamed dinosaurs.

You will require one of the following tools or creatures to mine metal in ARK Survival Ascended:

Ankylosaurus

Excavation Rig

Dunkleosteus

Metal Pick

Stone Pick

Player stats are displayed in the Character Menu (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Weight is an important stat in the game, as mining resources like metal will take you away from your base to dangerous territories. Once the desired item is obtained, safely transporting it back to your base can prevent many problems.

Here are the tames that reduce the weight of metal in ARK Survival Ascended:

Ankylosaurus: 85% weight reduction

85% weight reduction Argentavis: 50% weight reduction

50% weight reduction Dunkleosteus: 50% weight reduction

The Ankylosaurus are docile creatures that can be tamed using Tranquilizer Darts or arrows. They gather the most resources and yield the highest gain per action for metal mining.

Tamed Ankylosaurus can reduce the weight of metal in their inventory by 85%, making them an essential addition to metal mining. It is recommended that players utilize them for efficiency.

Carrying an Ankylosaurus to high-altitude areas for metal mining can be arduous. However, taming an Argentavis can resolve this issue as they can perform as flying mounts that can carry the Ankylosaurus to the desired farming location.

This concludes our guide to all the metal farm locations in ARK Survival Ascended.