ARK Survival Ascended Quetzal taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is an Unreal Engine 5 remake of Studio Wildcard's landmark survival MMO, ARK Survival Evolved. The claim to fame for either title is tied to its unique prehistoric setting and fauna. The dinosaurs in the new game can all be domesticated, and taming them is a big part of its broader progression system.

While ARK Survival Ascended plans to be a one-to-one remaster of the original title from 2017, not all of its creatures have made their way into the new game yet. The available selection becomes especially narrow when you get to the flying creatures.

The Quetzalcoatlus, or Quetzal in short, is one of the few flying tames you can get in the title. While some excel at speed, the Quetzal specializes in being a pack mule in the sky.

How to find and tame a Quetzal in ARK Survival Ascended solo

Quetzals are one of the hardest to tame among flyers in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In ARK Survival Ascended, Quetzals do not have the swift flight speed of Pteranodons, nor do they have the durability to be a war mount. They do, however, fit the transporter's role well in the game.

A high-level Quetzal can carry a huge amount of goods and resources from one base to another, making it a useful member of your dino roster.

That being said, taming one is far more complex. Unlike Pteranodons, the wild Quetzals never perch on the ground, so you have to take to the skies to actually find and tame one.

Note that if you have not seen a Quetzal after searching for a while, you can reset spawns via console commands and try again if you are the server host or playing solo.

While you will find Quetzals in the central area of The Island often enough on your adventure, you have to be well-prepared to actually knock one out. The most used method for this remains the dismount-grapple trick, hailing from the early days of ARK Survival Evolved.

You can grapple onto your mount to chase the Quetzal (Image via Studio Wildcard)

For this to work, you will need the following tools:

Parachute

Grappling Hook

Longneck rifle and Tranquilizer ammunition

A flying mount, preferably an Argentavis

Once you spot the target Quetzal, you should:

Get on your flying tame and get close to the Quetzal's itinerary. Generally, an Argentavis will be able to keep up with its pace.

Dismount, pop a parachute, and quickly grapple onto your mount. Use the whistle and command your mount to follow the Quetzal.

Keep shooting at it with the tranquilizer ammunition until it falls asleep.

Once its torpidity meter is filled up, it will be unconscious and start falling to the ground. You can secure the perimeters with spiked walls once it is tamed. Quetzals can be tamed best with Exceptional Kibbles, but you can also use Raw Mutton as a substitute.