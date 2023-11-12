ARK Survival Ascended guide: How to make Extraordinary Kibble

As the latest entry in the series, ARK Survival Ascended upgrades the graphical fidelity of its predecessor and revamps the core systems to enhance the player experience. Taming dinosaurs is an essential part of its gameplay. Utilizing them to facilitate efficient resource gathering and using their might in combat adds an entirely new dimension to the survival-craft genre.

Taming is a complex process as each creature requires a different method to tame them. However, feeding them with their preferred food item is a mandatory step in the process. The Extraordinary Kibble is one such food item in the game.

That said, let's look at how to make Extraordinary Kibble in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to make Extraordinary Kibble in ARK Survival Ascended

There are many different types of Kibble based on their quality in ARK Survival Ascended. Each tameable dinosaur prefers a specific kind, but it is acceptable to use a higher quality than what is preferred.

The Extraordinary Kibble is the highest quality of Kibble in the game and can be used to tame any dinosaur that prefers it or a lower tier. To craft it, you will first need a Cooking Pot, which unlocks at level 8.

Once you have a Cooking Pot, you can craft an Extraordinary Kibble by accessing the Kibble sub-menu under Consumables. Here's what you need to craft an Extraordinary Kibble in ARK Survival Ascended:

One Special Egg: This can be obtained from a few creatures.

This can be obtained from a few creatures. Five Fibers: This can be gathered from plants.

This can be gathered from plants. One Giant Bee Honey: This can be gathered from Bee Hives produced by a Giant Bee.

This can be gathered from Bee Hives produced by a Giant Bee. One Lazarus Chowder: This can be cooked in the Cooking Pot.

This can be cooked in the Cooking Pot. Ten Mejoberry: This can be harvested from the flora around the Island.

This can be harvested from the flora around the Island. One Water: This can be gathered from a water body.

Special Egg is one of the rarest ingredients in the game as they only drop from the following two creatures:

Hesperornis: Golden Hesperornis Egg

Golden Hesperornis Egg Yutyrannus: Yutyrannus Egg

The Golden Hesperornis Egg is a very rare drop from a female Hesperornis as they more commonly produce a normal Hesperornis Egg. The normal kind can be used to produce oil. However, it cannot be used as an ingredient for Extraordinary Kibble.

It is recommended for players to obtain Special Eggs from a very low-level Yutyrannus, as it is more reliable and time efficient.

Lazarus Chowder is a dish in ARK Survival Ascended. It is easy to craft as most ingredients required for it are readily available around the Island. Here's the recipe for Lazarus Chowder:

Nine Cooked Meat

Five Savoroot

Five Longrass

Ten Mejoberry

Two Narcotic

One Water

Once you have successfully crafted the Extraordinary Kibble, you can use it for any tameable creature in the game. Besides taming, it can be used as a resource for tames like Daedon, who consume food items to utilize their special healing ability.

This concludes our guide to making Extraordinary Kibble in ARK Survival Ascended.