ARK Survival Ascended Triceratops taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended boasts a lot of unique creatures. With the help of the taming system in the game, you can use these creatures to do various things like harvesting, transporting, and even defending against other species. However, each animal requires a unique taming method. While some require passive taming, others need lethal taming.

The Triceratops is one of the creatures that need passive taming. It is among the easier animals to tame and comes with many perks.

How to tame Triceratops on ARK Survival Ascended

Triceratops dossier entry (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Triceratops in ARK Survival Ascended are very passive creatures and will not act aggressively until attacked. When attacked, they use their deadly horns to strike and the shield frill to defend themselves.

Here’s a description of Triceratops in the game, according to the dossier written by Helena Walker:

"Apparently a crossbreed of a Triceratops and Styracosaurus, Triceratops styrax has both the characteristic three-horned face of Triceratops and the prominent horned-ridge of Styracosaurus. Normally a very docile grazing animal, Triceratops becomes aggressive once angered. Triceratops will chase down would-be predators (and egg-stealers) with incredible prejudice.

"Running away from Triceratops is harder than it seems due to its ability to charge and ram its target. I've seen Triceratops have an especially hostile reaction to the Tyrannosaurus, with herds attacking en masse. While not very fast, they are deadly in a group."

For a beginner ARK Survival Ascended player, the Triceratops is a must-have pick. Although this is a relatively small creature, it has a very large bony head fitted with an equally bony frill adorned with multiple horns. It has a high carry capacity and great harvesting skill, alongside high damage output against other animals.

To tame this creature in the early game, you can follow these steps:

Follow the knock-out method to tame Triceratops.

Gather resources like Narcoberries and Raw Meat from the environment. Mix them to make Narcotics.

Once you've got your Narcotics, craft some arrows.

Head into your inventory crafting menu to create Tranq Arrows using the arrows and Narcotics.

Find a lower-level Triceratops and shoot it with the Tranq Arrows you've made.

Once the Triceratops is senseless, you need to feed it its favorite food, Mejoberries. Remember to wait until it consumes the food before giving more.

These steps should help you tame a Triceratops in ARK Survival Ascended. However, to make it ready to ride, you must craft a Trike Saddle and place it on the tamed creature. Once this is done, you can use it to travel quickly from one place to another.