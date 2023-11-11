All ARK Survival Ascended oil vein farm locations

ARK Survival Ascended is the latest title in the series of survival-craft games. As the remake of ARK Survival Evolved in Unreal Engine 5, it upgrades the graphical fidelity of the predecessor and overhauls many core systems to enhance the player experience. Crafting and gathering resources is at the core of the gameplay loop. Players can also tame dinosaurs, which is unique to the genre.

Gathering resources can be an arduous process as it often requires specialized tools for harvesting or taming creatures. However, it is essential for survival in this treacherous Island.

Oil is one of the uncommon resources vital to player progression. That said, let's look at all the oil vein farm locations in ARK Survival Ascended.

All oil vein farm locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Oil can be mined from dark stones in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Oil can be harvested from dark stones found all around the Island in oceans and along the beaches of the Snow biome. Oil nodes in the ocean release a dark stream that floats upwards to the surface, making it easier to spot.

Here are the notable coordinates for oil vein farm locations in ARK Survival Ascended:

Northwest Beach (9.1, 14.8)

Northwest Iceberg (5.8, 5)

North of Stone Archway (27.7, 7.5)

South Lagoon (82.4, 34.1)

Coral Reef Stretch (81.9, 38.1 to 87.3, 30.8)

South Zone 2 Peninsula (94.8, 56.1)

Shallow Reef (86, 78.6)

Besides the locations in the Snow biome, most oil veins are relatively safe to farm due to the lack of predators in the areas. However, mining oil requires proper preparations, like crafting specific tools or taming animals.

Here is what you need to mine oil veins in ARK Survival Ascended:

Dunkleosteus

Ankylosaurus

Chainsaw

Excavation Rig

Metal Pick

Sabertooth

Stone Pick

The Dunkleosteus are docile creatures that can be tamed using a Tranquilizer arrow or a rifle. They excel at being an underwater damage dealer and yield the highest gain per action for oil vein mining. It is recommended that you utilize them for efficiency.

Expand Tweet

Carry weight is an essential stat in ARK Survival Ascended, as mining oil nodes will often take you away from your bases to unknown territories. Once the desired item is acquired, carrying it back efficiently can save a lot of trouble. The Dunkleosteus elevates this issue by reducing the weight of oil by 50%.

Mining isn't the only method to obtain oil in the game, as it can also be produced in the following ways:

Dung Beetles can passively produce oil while set on wander.

A Cooking Pot or an Industrial Cooker can turn Hesperornis Egg into oil.

A Tusoteuthis or a Basilosaurus can be tamed as they passively produce oil in their inventory.

An Industrial Forge can be used to refine oil into Gasoline. It is an essential fuel used to power numerous endgame structures and equipment like the Industrial Grill, Electrical Generator and others.

This concludes our guide to all oil vein farm locations.