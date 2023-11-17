ARK Survival Ascended Carcharodontosaurus taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended builds upon the mechanics and gameplay of its predecessor, the ARK Survival Evolved. It still features the creatures from the original game, albeit with some new additions. The title boasts a diverse collection of creatures from the late Cretaceous era to those that went extinct in the last century.

A key feature in the ARK Survival Ascended is the ability to tame creatures, which comes in handy in ensuring your survival. The game provides unique avenues and mechanics to tame even the wildest beasts in the Lost Island.

Here's a guide on how to tame the Carcharodontosaurus, one of the fiercest creatures in the title.

How to tame Carcharodontosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

A Carcharodontosaurus is a highly aggressive creature (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A Carcharodontosaurus is as intimidating and daunting as its name, being one of the most powerful dinosaurs on the map. This wild beast specializes in rampage and is perfect for dealing with multiple creatures simultaneously. Its aggressiveness is caused by its thirst for blood, so expect it to be challenging to tame.

Before taming a Carcharodontosaurus, you need to know its spawn locations first. These creatures aren't the most accessible for players as they are often found roaming in mountainous areas and near volcanoes.

Aside from their behavior, their location makes it all the more difficult to tame them because their habitat is teeming with other aggressive creatures. Expect to be attacked by some dinosaurs on your way, and you have a huge chance of engaging in a fight with the Carcharodontosaurus itself. For this reason, it's important to ensure you have plenty of armor and a high-level carnivore tame.

Taming a Carcharodontosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Unlike other creatures in the game that can be tamed using the knockout method, the Carcharodontosaurus requires a special taming technique. The first thing you need to do is to kill other wild creatures using your carnivore tame. Afterward, you have to put their corpses towards the Carcharodontosaurus to gain its trust.

One useful technique is to clear out carnivores that could potentially eat the slain creatures, like Argevantis. Kill creatures that have low drag weight so you can bring the corpses to the Carcharodontosaurus.

Once the Carcharodontosaurus rears his head and sniffs the air, it means it has accepted your offering. You can ride on the creature once the trust meter is filled. Otherwise, you have to gather more kills for the giant beast.

This wraps up our Carcharodontosaurus taming guide in ARK Survival Ascended.