How to get Manticore Armor in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Manticore Armor in Ark Survival Ascended is one of the most aesthetically pleasing pieces of gear in the game. Since it can hit a decent amount of critical hits while increasing the chance of adding toxicity, it can be equipped to support offensive builds.

There are several ways of farming this item. If you are desperately looking for a farming guide for Manticore armor, you may not want to miss out on this article.

What is Manticore Armor set in Ark Survival Ascended?

Manticore Armor set is one of the best skins in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Manticore Armor is a collection of skins in Ark Survival Ascended that can be obtained from various sources on the vast desert of Scorched Earth. You can equip each armor in its own slot, and it will change your whole appearance. In total, the Manticore Armor consists of six skins:

Helmet

Chestpiece

Gauntlets

Leggings

Boots

Shield

When applied to armor of the same type, the Manticore Armor set can alter its appearance. However, there are no changes in it's stats.

Where to farm Manticore Armor in Ark Survival Ascended: All pieces explained

Ways to farm the manticore armor set (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Except for the Chestpiece and Gauntlets, each piece of the armor set drops as loot from different creatures, which you can find across the map. Here is the list of animal from which you can get each component:

The helmet is obtained by defeating Alpha Deathworm.

The chest piece and gauntlets are obtained by defeating Beta Manticore.

The leggings are obtained by defeating Alpha Manticore.

The boots are obtained by defeating Gamma Manticore.

The shield is obtained by defeating the Manticore at any difficulty.

How to defeat Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended

The Alpha Deathworm in Ark Survival Ascended can appear anywhere in the Dunes, but it's more common in areas farther from regular land. Look for it at night when its glowing appearance is easier to see. Avoid using Rock Elementals against Deathworms because they don't do much damage to them, and the latter can cause significant harm in return.

A Rex with high health and damage stats can defeat a Deathworm, but it will likely sustain heavy damage. It's better to use multiple strong Rexes or have tribe members attack from a safe distance with fire arrows. Another method is to provoke Ark Survival Ascended's Deathworm and then shoot it with fire arrows from a distance, as it stays above ground longer than usual and still takes damage from fire.

For a safer approach, use oil jars and fire arrows along with a fast mount. Throw an oil jar on the ground and light it before luring the Deathworm over it. Keep making it surface over the fire until it's defeated. This method consumes three oil jars and three flame arrows per creature, but this method doesn't work in rainy weather.

How to defeat Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended

The Manticore is a mythical creature in Ark Survival Ascended with a lion's body, bat-like wings, and a scorpion's stinger that can shoot venomous projectiles. Its Beta variant has glowing yellow eyes and a darker brown color with orange spikes.

The Alpha Manticore is darker red with yellow eyes, and the Gamma variant is light brown with yellow eyes, representing the basic model. In battle, the Manticore attacks by swooping down or shooting projectiles that cause damage and torpor. Stay on a tame and fight it from a distance by using ranged weapons in Ark Survival Ascended. When it gets close or sprays venom, mount your tames for protection.

Be cautious of your torpor level because the Manticore can attack you with poisonous projectiles. Creatures like Rexes, Spinos, or Therizinosaurus with high health are ideal for fighting it. Protect yourself from getting affected by projectile torpor with a Gas Mask or Tek Helmet, and bring Stamina-recovery items to avoid being knocked out by the Manticore's attacks.

Console commands for Manticore Armor set in Ark Survival Ascended

Maticore armor set in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

The steps to access the command console in your ARK game vary depending on your gaming system.

For PC, press the TAB key.

For PlayStation, press the L1, R1, Square, and Triangle buttons simultaneously.

For Xbox, press the LB, RB, X, and Y buttons simultaneously.

Once you've accessed the console, you can use the following commands to obtain the full Manticore Armor set in ARK: Survival Ascended:

For Helmet - cheat giveitem "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Skin/PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreHelmet.PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreHelmet'" 1 0 0

For Chestpiece - cheat giveitem "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Skin/PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreShirt.PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreShirt'" 1 0 0

For Gauntlets - cheat giveitem "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Skin/PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreGloves.PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreGloves'" 1 0 0

For Leggings - cheat giveitem "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Skin/PrimalItemSkin_ManticorePants.PrimalItemSkin_ManticorePants'" 1 0 0

For Boots - cheat giveitem "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Skin/PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreBoots.PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreBoots'" 1 0 0

For Shield - cheat giveitem "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Skin/PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreShield.PrimalItemSkin_ManticoreShield'" 1 0 0

Make sure to type the correct command based on your gaming system to obtain the Manticore Armor Set.

Players who don't own the Scorched Earth DLC can use admin codes to summon the creatures on any map. Each creature has a unique spawn ID, which you can use with the appropriate command. Here are the spawn commands for summoning the Manticore and the Alpha Deathworm:

Gamma Manticore: admincheat summon Manticore_Character_BP_Easy_C

Beta Manticore: admincheat summon Manticore_Character_BP_Medium_C

Alpha Manticore: admincheat summon Manticore_Character_BP_Hard_C

Alpha Deathworm: admincheat summon MegaDeathworm_Character_BP_C

