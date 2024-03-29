Ark Survival Ascended Frontier Adventure pack: All new cosmetics, creatures, and other features

Ark Survival Ascended Frontier Adventure Pack is an upcoming paid DLC for Scorched Earth, scheduled for release on April 1, 2024. It will arrive alongside The Scorched Earth DLC, which is free. The title will be expanded with the addition of Scorched Earth, which will include a paid pack for players. Originally planned to launch alongside the base content, the DLC was delayed multiple times before settling on the current release date.

This new pack is part of Bob's Tall Tales and will introduce new skins, creatures, and exciting content. Without further ado, let's look at all the features of The Frontier Adventure Pack.

All features that are coming with Ark Survival Ascended Frontier Adventure pack

All features being added to the Frontier Adventure Pack (Image via Studio Wildcard)

New Skin and Other Content

Ark Survival Ascended Frontier Pack introduces new paid skins featuring characters dressed in Old West-style clothing, including cowboy/girl hats and boots. These skins will be available upon the release of Scorched Earth, along with other optional in-game items.

The pack includes a sheriff’s deputy uniform, a jabot hat, a train, dynamite, railroad tracks, shovels to dig up treasure, and a horse saddle skin. Additionally, it suggests the addition of a zeppelin for the Aberration map and a Mad Max-inspired theme for the Extinction map. These adventure packs offer players exciting content to explore and customize their gameplay.

Simple Game Framework

As part of the Big Debate update released on January 31, Ark Survival Ascended Frontier Adventure Pack will include a simple game framework example that will allow modders and anyone else who fancies having a go to try and create their own little arc game. The framework example on the screen now is a side-scrolling arc adventure.

The developers have stated that they have stripped down the gameplay code to the foundational Unreal classes. So, you'll be able to create your unique games, and they could be released on Ark, changing as much or as little as you'd like.

New Custom Cosmetics

Ark Survival Ascended Frontier Pack introduces an upgraded cosmetics system where players can make cool designs for buildings, outfits, and more using an upgraded cosmetics system. And the best part? You can use these designs on any server without needing a mod.

You can decorate your Survival Ascended bases and dress up however you want, even on official servers. Later, these custom designs will be automatically added to your game, so you'll always find new surprises as you explore the ARK.

New Creature: Oasisaur Concept

Oasisaur is the new dino coming to the title (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ark Survival Ascended Frontier Pack is introducing a new creature—not just a normal beast, but a massive one. Oasisaur is the new dino coming to the title. It is a gentle giant that acts like a living sanctuary. It provides safety and food to all nearby creatures, shielding them from environmental dangers and aggressive beasts. However, it's not much of a fighter against other players. The Oasisaur instead plays the role of protector that shields players.

This majestic creature brings peace to the scorched earth, serving as a beacon of tranquility. Not much description has been given about this giant beast, such as how it protects players, if players who didn’t buy The Frontier Pack can tame it, how much health it has, and so on. All of these mysteries are left to speculate.

There will be mixed opinions, particularly with it being behind a paid pack, but it has players getting excited for Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.