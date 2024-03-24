ARK Survival Ascended Bob's Tall Tales is an upcoming DLC that will introduce an abundance of new content and storyline to the already diverse range of activities available in the game. Coming out on March 31, 2024, this narrative expansion will unfold across multiple maps. It will require players to explore each of them as they are released to uncover the complete adventures of this DLC's protagonist, Bob.

Despite being a remake of ARK Survival Evolved, the ARK Survival Ascended Bob's Tall Tales DLC was not present in its predecessor. This makes it a brand-new experience for both newcomers and veteran players alike. This article will list all the details regarding the expansion.

ARK Survival Ascended Bob's Tall Tales features

In this DLC, players will have the opportunity to uncover Bob's animated Explorer Notes, which narrate his adventures and pivotal role in the ARK's history, as told to young Meeka.

Karl Urban, renowned for his portrayal of Billy Butcher in The Boys TV show, will lend his voice to the character of Bob. Meanwhile, Auli'i Cravalho, known for her role as Moana, will voice Meeka.

The adventure will take players across The Island, Scorched Earth, Aberration, and Extinction maps in ARK Survival Ascended. Currently, only The Island is available in the game.

However, the second map, Scorched Earth, is set to release alongside Bob's Tall Tales. This is reassuring for players who had concerns upon the announcement of this DLC, thinking Scorched Earth might see a delay in its launch.

Unfortunately, postponements have become somewhat of a trend for Studio Wildcard, as they have developed a reputation among their fans for being unable to adhere to the ARK Survival Ascended roadmap schedule.

However, this time, that won't be the case. The developer reassured players regarding Scorched Earth's timely arrival, saying:

"Don't worry—the main canonical content is still on track. Scorched Earth will blast in on March 31st, and the rest of the roadmap is looking good. As development progresses, we'll be able to give better estimations for the rest of Bob's Tall Tales."

Both the map and ARK Survival Ascended Bob's Tall Tales will be accessible to all players at no cost. The storyline of this DLC will extend to the Aberration map, with an estimated release window in Q4, 2024, and to the Extinction map in Q1, 2024.

