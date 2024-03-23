How to get Artifact of the Clever in ARK Survival Ascended

The Artifact of the Clever in ARK Survival Ascended is a crucial item for advancing the storyline and character progression across all the game's maps. Typically located deep inside a labyrinthine cave filled with formidable foes and perilous terrain, obtaining this artifact can be exceptionally challenging for new players.

Currently, the Island is the sole map available in the game; hence, the steps provided for acquiring this artifact are specific to this map. According to the ARK Survival Ascended roadmap, the Scorched Earth DLC map is scheduled for release in April 2024; this guide will be updated when new content is available.

This article will help you acquire the Artifact of the Clever in ARK Survival Ascended.

Artifact of the Clever in ARK Survival Ascended: Location, how to get, and more

The entrance to the Central Cave in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard || NOOBLETS/YouTube)

The Artifact of the Clever in ARK Survival Ascended is located in the Central Cave on The Island map. Find the cave entrance to the right of the Volcano at latitude 40.3 and longitude 46.1. The entrance is hidden in plain sight, obscured by trees and bushes, making it difficult to spot.

Before venturing into the Central Cave, inhabited by creatures like Sarcosuchus, Titanoboa, and other predators, ensure you're fully prepared. This includes equipping a full set of Flak armor, wielding a reliable weapon like a Mastercraft pump-action shotgun, and carrying essentials such as stimulants and lesser antidotes to counter the numerous bats in the cave.

Use a tamed mount such as the Baryonyx or Thylacoleo to navigate through the Central Cave, as exploring on foot can be risky.

Loot Crate guarded by vicious predators in the Central Cave (Image via Studio Wildcard || Storminit/YouTube)

As you explore the cave, you'll find several branching paths. Going either way will lead you to the Artifact of the Clever in ARK Survival Ascended. However, the right path offers a more direct route to the artifact, while the left path will take you on a detour around the cave, presenting numerous loot crates on the way.

While the left option might be more lucrative, it's also much more dangerous. So, the route you choose ultimately depends on your level of preparation.

The Artifact of the Clever can be placed in your inventory (Image via Studio Wildcard || Storminit/YouTube)

Once you reach the end of the cave, you'll discover the Artifact of the Clever in ARK Survival Ascended. Upon placing the artifact in your inventory, it will immediately respawn. In such cases, you can transfer the artifact to an Otter's inventory, allowing you to pick up another one. This transfer can only be done with an Otter, as an artifact can't be placed in any other creature's inventory.

