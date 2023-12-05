ARK Survival Ascended full roadmap, explored

ARK Survival Ascended is the popular remaster of the original game, ARK Survival Evolved. While the new game introduced players to a plethora of new features, there is more that's set to go live in the game in the coming few days. That said, the developers have finally released more information about the other maps, along with their potential release dates.

So far, ARK Survival Ascended has mostly been a success. Despite delays with respect to the launch on consoles, the title managed to amass quite a few fans. Here's everything that players need to know about the other maps.

When do all the maps go live in ARK Survival Ascended?

Expand Tweet

As per the information revealed by the developers during the Extra Life stream, the following timelines have been mentioned:

Scorched Earth: March 2024

The Centre: May 2024

Abberation: July 2024

Ragnarok: September 2024

Extinction: October 2024

Valguero: December 2024

Genesis Part 1: February 2025

Crystal Isles: April 2025

Genesis Part 2: May 2025

Lost Island: August 2025

Fjordur: October 2025

It's worth noting that the release months are subject to change. They could get delayed should the developers run into a roadblock while releasing the maps.

Furthermore, these maps won't be included in any DLCs. Players who own the base game will automatically have access to all these maps at launch. However, the developers are planning on launching a few paid DLCs later on that could include additional item-crafting recipes and creatures.

The very first DLC is scheduled to go live along with Scorched Earth and will include new player skins and vehicles like trains. So far, the game hasn't seen the inclusion of any vehicle of sorts, but with the new DLC including such items, it will be interesting to see how gamers perceive it.

Expand Tweet

A new creature is also expected to go live with the new DLC, which has raised a few questions. Players are of the opinion that any creature that's being released should be added to the base map instead of being a part of any bonus content.

While the developers are yet to make a comment on this matter, it will be interesting to see if they move ahead and keep a brand-new creature locked behind a paywall in ARK Survival Ascended.

Furthermore, if the creature is part of a pack that needs to be purchased, then that does make the game slightly pay to win, which is one of the reasons why most individuals are irked about it.