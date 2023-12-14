All ARK Survival Ascended cave locations on the Island, explored

In ARK Survival Ascended, you can explore a large variety of caves to gather resources, battle creatures, and Artifacts that are required to summon bosses. This game's Island is a remastered version of the original map from ARK Survival Evolved, with more DLC maps scheduled to be released over the next two years.

On the Island are two different types of caves – Progression and Resource. These can be found underwater or overland, often hidden from plain sight. They also scale in difficulty from Standard to Hard, with a diverse range of predators guarding their treasures. This article will list all the cave locations in ARK Survival Ascended.

All cave locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Progression Caves in ARK Survival Ascended are endgame dungeons crawling with untameable predators. In them, you can acquire Artifacts crucial for summoning the title's bosses. Creatures in these caves can often exceed level 250, making them highly lethal as they test your skills and grit.

The following are the coordinates of Progression Caves, along with their respective Artifacts and difficulties:

Central Cave (X: 41.5, Y: 46.9): Clever Artifact (Broodmother boss), Standard

Clever Artifact (Broodmother boss), Standard North West Cave (X: 19.3, Y: 19.0): Skylord Artifact (Dragon boss), Standard

Skylord Artifact (Dragon boss), Standard Lower South (X: 80.3, Y: 53.5): Hunter Artifact (Megapithecus boss), Standard

Hunter Artifact (Megapithecus boss), Standard North East Cave (X: 14.7, Y: 85.4): Devourer Artifact (Megapithecus boss), Standard

Devourer Artifact (Megapithecus boss), Standard Upper South Cave (X: 68.2, Y: 56.2): Pack Artifact (Megapithecus boss), Standard

Pack Artifact (Megapithecus boss), Standard Lava Cave (X: 70.6, Y: 86.1): Massive Artifact (Broodmother boss), Standard

Massive Artifact (Broodmother boss), Standard Swamp Cave (X: 62.7, Y: 37.3): Immune Artifact (Dragon boss), Hard

Immune Artifact (Dragon boss), Hard Snow Cave (X: 29.1, Y: 31.8): Strong Artifact (Dragon boss), Hard

Strong Artifact (Dragon boss), Hard The Caverns of Lost Faith (X: 53.7, Y: 10.4): Brute Artifact (Megapithecus boss), Standard Underwater

Brute Artifact (Megapithecus boss), Standard Underwater The Caverns of Lost Hope (X: 45.9, Y: 88.9): Cunning Artifact (Dragon boss), Hard Underwater

Cunning Artifact (Dragon boss), Hard Underwater Tek Cave (X: 43.1, Y: 39.1): Completing this cave will teleport you to the Hall of History, where you can battle the title's final boss.

Expand Tweet

ARK Survival Ascended has 12 Resource caves that are all located underwater. These contain a high density of some of the rarest resources on the Island, such as Silica Pearls and Crystals.

Here are the coordinates of all these title's Resource Caves:

Cave 1 (X: 16.0, Y:10.4)

Cave 2 (X: 10.2, Y: 21.8)

Cave 3 (X: 10.5, Y: 39.9)

Cave 4 (X: 08.0, Y: 90.1)

Cave 5 (X: 36.2, Y: 91.1)

Cave 6 (X: 50.1, Y: 11.1)

Cave 7 (X: 52.8, Y: 91.8)

Cave 8 (X: 83.3, Y: 10.0)

Cave 9 (X: 90.9, Y: 13.6)

Cave 10 (X: 90.1, Y: 36.7)

Cave 11 (X: 90.7, Y: 71.4)

Cave 12 (X: 87.1, Y: 90.2)

You can also find Oil veins in these Resource Caves. However, they provide less oil than the nodes that are found overland.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.