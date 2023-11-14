All ARK Survival Ascended bosses and how to summon them

Despite being a survival game, ARK Survival Ascended has a few bosses that must be dealt with. These bosses cannot be found in the open; players need to gather certain materials and offer them at specific altars to summon them. The rewards they drop are pretty good, but the most interesting bit is that they can be farmed.

Currently, there are only four bosses in the game, and here's how they can be summoned.

How to summon all bosses in ARK Survival Ascended

Each boss can be fought at different difficulty levels in ARK Survival Ascended. These four bosses are as follows:

Broodmother

Megapithecus

Dragon

Overseer

To summon them, you must take the required materials and place them at any obelisk on the island. Based on the materials offered, a portal to the respective boss will appear, which will teleport you and your tames to the boss.

Here are the materials required to summon these bosses:

Broodmother

Items Gamma Beta Alpha Player level 30 40 70 Artifact of the Clever 1 1 1 Artifact of the Hunter 1 1 1 Artifact of the Massive 1 1 1 Argentavis Talon - 5 10 Sarcosuchus Skin - 5 10 Sauropod Vertibrae - 5 10 Titanoboa Venom - 5 10

Megapithecus

Item Gamma Beta Alpha Player Level 45 65 85 Artifact of the Devourer 1 1 1 Artifact of the Clever 1 1 1 Artifact of the Pack 1 1 1 Megalania Toxin - 5 10 Megalodon Tooth - 5 10 Spinosaurus Sail - 5 10 Therizinosaurus Claws - 5 10 Thylacolio Hook Claw - 5 10

Dragon

Item Gamma Beta Alpha Player Level 55 75 100 Artifact of the Cunning 1 1 1 Artifact of the Immune 1 1 1 Artifact of the Skylord 1 1 1 Artifact of the Strong 1 1 1 Allosaurus Brain - 5 10 Basilosaurus Blubber - 5 10 Giganatosaurus Heart - 5 10 Tusotheutis Tentacle - 5 10 Tyrannosaurus Arm - 5 10 Yutyrannus Leg - 5 10

Survivor

Item Gamma Beta Alpha Broodmother Trophy 1 (Gamma) 1 (Beta) 1 (Alpha) Megapithecus Trophy 1 (Gamma) 1 (Beta) 1 (Alpha) Dragon Trophy 1 (Gamma) 1 (Beta) 1 (Alpha) Alpha Raptor Claw - 1 1 Alpha Carnatosaurus Arm - 1 1 Alpha Tyrannosaurus Tooth - 1 1 Alpha Megalodon Tooth - - 1 Alpha Mosasaur Tooth - - 1 Alpha Tusotheutis Eye - - 1 Alpha Leedsichthys Blubber - - 1

How to defeat all bosses in ARK Survival Ascended quickly

There's no specific strategy to consider while engaging one of these bosses in the game. However, it's important that you meet the player level; otherwise, you will be at a massive disadvantage.

That said, you must also account for the tames you're taking along into combat. It's important to have tames like Snow Owl for its healing capabilities.

Furthermore, you need to bring along tames that can deal massive amounts of damage. For example, the Giganatosaurus is a wonderful tame to take into the battlefield in Survival Ascended. And having a mate-boosted pair of these tames will definitely work in your favor.

Other factors of consideration are the gear and food you're carrying into combat. Various engrams will be available to you as you level up, out of which some will allow you to build weapons. So, make sure you take weapons that are of your level. You also need to account for the terrain you're heading into.

For example, the Megapithecus fight takes place in an icy terrain, so carrying a Ghillie Suit there will be counterproductive. These fights are not easy, so make sure you've planned and prepared well before heading out to challenge these bosses in ARK Survival Ascended.