All Ark Survival Ascended boss fights, ranked

Ark Survival Ascended is an action-adventure MMORPG that depends on the determination of those trying to survive among daunting beasts. Players can build, farm, battle, and progress however they like in the game. Some like building a base, farming, and collecting different dinosaurs, while others love fighting against the tough opponents on offer. The title is filled with powerful beasts, and one can check how potent they are by going against some bosses present. These come in three difficulties: Gamma, Beta, and Alpha.

There are four bosses in Ark Survival Ascended, some more powerful than the others. While players can fight these monsters in any order, they must carefully select which one to fight first. Here are all the boss fights in the game that can be challenging even for the most experienced players.

Megapithecus, Broodmother, and 2 more bosses in Ark Survival Ascended, ranked

4) Megapithecus

Megapithecus is the easiest boss in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Megapithecus is a giant Yeti monster in Ark Survival Ascended that uses massive slam attacks and throws rocks to attack its opponents. It is the easiest boss on the island, as it cannot inflict debuffs on its opponents. While it can summon Gigantopithecuses and Mesopithecuses, they are pretty weak and can be taken down quickly. Players must use powerful tames like T-Rexes and Gigas to fight against this boss.

The easiest way to take the Megapithecus down is by surrounding it with a team full of mighty tames. Once it is surrounded, Ark Survival Ascended players can stay mounted and watch as the tames take care of the boss.

3) The Broodmother

The Broodmother can summon minions and slow down its enemy (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Broodmother is a giant spider-like monster in Ark Survival Ascended that relies heavily on ranged attacks. They can slow down its opponents while dealing torpor damage. The monster is more powerful than the Megapithecus, and can summon many minions.

Since it uses long-range attacks, players must stay mounted on their tames and avoid taking hits. Taking firearms to deal extra damage to the boss is also a good idea.

The Broodmother can simply be torn down by choosing the right tames to take into battle. Players can rush into a fight with T-Rexes and Megatheriums and easily secure a win against this Ark Survival Ascended boss.

2) Dragon

Dragon is an extremely powerful boss that can use AoE attacks (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Dragon is extremely powerful in Ark Survival Ascended and can inflict heavy damage. The boss is more powerful than the previous ones on this list and requires a cautious battle. As strong as it is, the environment around it and its minions make the battle even more difficult.

The Dragon does AoE damage, meaning players cannot stay safe by mounting on their tames. The boss can summon Pteranodons and Dimorphodons. As such, gamers must equip high-quality armor to ensure protection from the environment, and use potent and aggressive dinosaurs against it. The Dargon is one of the stronger bosses in the game, and trainers must approach it cautiously.

Players must use their strongest tames to fight against this boss, which also requires them to bring items like the Calien Soup to protect themselves from environmental damage.

1) Overseer

Overseer is the final boss in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Only players with the best items and tames have a chance against this final boss in Ark Survival Ascended. The Overseer is extremely powerful and can summon many defense units and attack drones.

It can take on the form of the other bosses, and can also use some of their attacks, making it highly unpredictable. The Overseer attacks from a long range, and its attacks are quite hard to dodge. As it is the final boss in the game, not being well-prepared for the battle can result in an instant defeat.

Players must stay mounted, as those who get off their tames will get destroyed in seconds. One must take a team full of lethal beasts and remember the utility dinosaur Yutyrannus, as its courage roar can boost ally damage. Trainers must avoid fighting the boss solo in Ark Survival Ascended.