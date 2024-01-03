Best Ark Survival Ascended tame for every resource

In ARK Survival Ascended, players can tame a diverse range of creatures, each specializing in different aspects of gameplay. Given that crafting and resource gathering are fundamental parts of the title, you are often required to spend a lot of time acquiring essential materials. Taming creatures proficient at gathering can help in this endeavor by streamlining this process in various ways.

Utilizing tames to gather materials can significantly enhance this process by yielding substantially more resources per action compared to human tools like pickaxes. This advantage makes taming a variety of creatures extremely beneficial in the title.

This article will provide a comprehensive list of the best tames for gathering every resource in ARK Survival Ascended.

Best tames for resource gathering in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended is a remake of ARK Survival Evolved, which remasters the Island map of its predecessor. With new maps planned to be released in the upcoming months, as outlined in its official roadmap, additional resources and creatures will be added to the game. This list comprises all the resources and tames available on the Island map of the game currently.

The following are the most efficient tames for gathering the various resources in ARK Survival Ascended:

Berries: Brontosaurus, Stegosaurus

Seeds: Iguanodon

Wood: Mammoth, Casteroid, Stegosaurus, Therizinosaurus

Thatch: Brontosaurus, Triceratops, Stegosaurus

Stone: Doedicurus

Flint, Metal, Crystal, and Obsidian: Ankylosaurus, Dunkleousteus

Fiber: Therizinosaurus, Moschops, Gigantopithecus

Hide, Keratin, and Pelt: Therizinosaurus, Sabertooth, Dire Wolf

Bio Toxin: Basilosaurus, Spinosaurus

Raw meat, Raw prime meat, Mutton: Giganotosaurus, Carcharodontosaurus, Tyrannosaurus

Raw fish meat, Raw prime fish meat: Spinosaurus, Moschops

Organic Polymer: Sabertooth, Dire Bear, Pelagornis

Sap: Archeopteryx

Giant Bee Honey: Dire Bear

Oil: Ankylosaurus, Dukleousteus, Dung Beetle

Rare Mushroom: Mammoth, Therizinosaurus, Ankylosaurus

Rare Flowers: Therizinosaurus, Mammoth, Moschops

Cementing Paste: Beelzebufo, Achatina

Chitin: Megatherium, Sabertooth, Therizinosaurus

Leech Blood: Dire Wolf

Silica Pearls: Dire Wolf, Otter, Angler Fish

Black Pearls: Ichthyosaurus, Basilosaurus, Otter

Angler Gel: Dire Wolf, Megalodon

Ammonite Bile and Woolly Rhino Horns: All carnivore creatures

Element: Tyrannosaurus, Therizinosaurus

Tyrannosaurus, Therizinosaurus Absorbent Substrate: Basilosaurus

Resources like Charcoal, Wool, and Human Hair are not included in this list, as they are either byproducts of other resources or cannot be acquired by tamed creatures.

While each resource has a specific tame that maximizes its yield per action, there are several creatures, such as Therizinosaurus, Dunkleousteus, Ankylosaurus, Stegosaurus, Dire Wolf, and Moschops, that cater to a wide range of resources. Prioritize taming these creatures for the most efficient progression in the title.

In addition to these creatures, taming a flying mount like Argentavis can be extremely useful for efficiently traveling across the island and carrying these tames to the different resource locations. Since these resources are often located in dangerous territories, safely carrying your tame back to your base without encountering predators can save a lot of headaches.