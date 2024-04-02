How to find and tame Oasisaur in Ark Survival Ascended

The regular methods to domesticate dinos do not work on an Oasisaur in Ark Survival Ascended. As one would expect from this inexplicably sentient giant floating island, there is a supernatural ritual you have to undertake to tame it, and it does not involve shooting tranqs at it. An original Ark Survival Ascended creature added with the Frontier Adventure pack DLC, an Oasisaur is an entire oasis island you can make a base on.

It also happens to be a highly mobile and durable dino, making it a coveted prize for anyone playing in the new Scorched Earth map. This guide explains everything you need to know about taming an Oasisaur in Ark Survival Ascended.

Spawn locations for Oasisaur in Ark Survival Ascended

It is easy to spot Oasisaurs in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

It is easy to spot an Oasisaur in Ark Survival Ascended on account of its hulking size and tendency to fly above ground. Generally, you will find them roaming the outer edges of the Scorched Earth Desert map.

You will not have Oasisaur in Ark Survival Ascended as part of the base game, or even as part of the Scorched Earth expansion that it shipped with. To get it in your server, you or the server host need to own the Frontier Adventure pack, which is part of the paid Bob's Tall Tales DLC ($30 on Steam).

How to tame Oasisaur in Ark Survival Ascended

You need to sacrifice a dino temporarily to tame an Oasisaur (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Spotting an Oasisaur is the easy part; the actual taming process is hard to figure out on your own. The dossier entry mentions that Oasisaur is fond of 'topiary' and 'potted shrubs.'

In practice, none of these regular herbivore-taming tricks come in handy. Here's what you need to do to tame an Oasisaur:

You have to essentially 'sacrifice' one of your tames as an offering.

Kill any tame and then 'harvest' its body with a pickaxe or hatchet .

and then 'harvest' its body with a or . You can then pick up the creature's ' Death Essence.'

Get a flying tame like Quetzal to catch up to the Oasisaur.

Walk into the Oasis on the Oasisaur's back, and then interact with it to place the Death Essence in its inventory.

This will summon an orb sprite with a small dino on the Oasis, and Vultures will come in hordes to attack it.

The sprite has two bars on it. The bar above is the sprite's Health , while the bar below is the Taming meter . Simply put, you must fend off waves of Vultures to advance the Taming meter, and the Health bar must not deplete to zero.

, while the bar below is the . Simply put, you must fend off waves of Vultures to advance the Taming meter, and the Health bar must not deplete to zero. Advancing the Taming meter progress to 100% will tame the Oasisaur.

The Oasisaur's Oasis is a 'fountain of youth,' complete with the ability to reincarnate fallen dinos to life. This takes a long time, and you can only bring back one dino at a time on an Oasisaur.

