The dossier locations in Scorched Earth DLC are something that players will eagerly seek out after the release of this desert map for ARK Survival Ascended on April 1, 2024. Scorched Earth will introduce new features to the game, including 12 new creatures with five variations, 60 engrams, and a new boss. Additionally, players can uncover 12 dossiers authored by Helena Walker, documenting her investigation of various creatures in this desert biome.
Exploring the world and discovering these dossier locations in ARK Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth will reward you with 100 XP and grant a buff that doubles the experience gained for 10 minutes. It's recommended to collect these notes while riding a tamed creature, as it will also receive the XP and the buff. Furthermore, obtaining two dossiers in quick succession will extend the duration of the buff instead of resetting it.
This article will list all ARK Survival Ascended dossier locations in Scorched Earth.
Coordinates for all ARK Survival Ascended dossier locations in Scorched Earth
Here are the ARK Survival Ascended dossier locations in the Scorched Earth map:
1) Deathworm
- Location: Northern High Desert
- Latitude, Longitude: 18.6, 46.3
- Coordinates: -29600, -251200, - 15800
- This dossier is located within a crate near a cluster of ruins.
2) Jerboa
- Location: Northern West Dunes
- Latitude, Longitude: 37, 12.3
- Coordinates: -301600, -104000, -15600
- You can find this dossier inside a crate near a cluster of ruins.
3) Jug Bug
- Locations: Northern East High Desert
- Latitude, Longitude: 35.1, 59.7
- Coordinates: 77600, -119200, -10500
- This dossier is located inside a crate near an oasis.
4) Mantis
- Location: Northern East Dunes
- Latitude, Longitude: 18.2, 81.9
- Coordinates: 255200, -254400, -12000
- This dossier is located near the ruins of a building, inside a crate.
5) Morellatops
- Location: Southern Dunes
- Latitude, Longitude: 85, 52.1
- Coordinates: 17000, 290000, -15000
- This dossier can be found inside a crate atop a dilapidated building, surrounded by desert flora.
6) Moth
- Location: Southern West Mountains
- Latitude, Longitude: 65, 32.6
- Coordinates: -139032, 120257, -7860
- The dossier can be found within a crate amidst a cluster of ruins located at the foot of a mountain.
7) Pheonix
- Location: Southern West Dunes
- Latitude, Longitude: 84.7, 14.6
- Coordinates: -283200, 277600, -15400
- This dossier is located within a crate in the middle of a coliseum.
8) Rock Elemental
- Location: Southern West Dunes
- Latitude, Longitude: 79.6, 32.4
- Coordinates: -140921, 236784, -13278
- This dossier can be found inside a crate adjacent to the ruins of a standing pillar.
9) Thorny Dragon
- Location: Southern West Dunes
- Latitude, Longitude: 81.2, 14.2
- Coordinates: -286400, 249600, -16300
- This dossier can be found inside a crate near a sturdy pillar amid the vast ruins.
10) Vulture
- Location: Northern East Dunes
- Latitude, Longitude: 18.3, 67.3
- Coordinates: 138400, -253600, -10000
- This dossier can be found within a crate amidst a cluster of ruins.
11) Wyvern
- Location: Northern Dunes
- Latitude, Longitude: 12.3, 46.8
- Coordinates: -25600, -301600, -15400
- You can find this dossier inside a crate located in a small oasis beside a large rock.
12) Fasolasuchus
- As the latest addition to ARK Survival Ascended, this creature wasn't present in the original game, ARK Survival Evolved. Consequently, the dossier location for this creature remains unknown at present. This article will be promptly updated with new information as it becomes available.
