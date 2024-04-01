The dossier locations in Scorched Earth DLC are something that players will eagerly seek out after the release of this desert map for ARK Survival Ascended on April 1, 2024. Scorched Earth will introduce new features to the game, including 12 new creatures with five variations, 60 engrams, and a new boss. Additionally, players can uncover 12 dossiers authored by Helena Walker, documenting her investigation of various creatures in this desert biome.

Exploring the world and discovering these dossier locations in ARK Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth will reward you with 100 XP and grant a buff that doubles the experience gained for 10 minutes. It's recommended to collect these notes while riding a tamed creature, as it will also receive the XP and the buff. Furthermore, obtaining two dossiers in quick succession will extend the duration of the buff instead of resetting it.

This article will list all ARK Survival Ascended dossier locations in Scorched Earth.

Coordinates for all ARK Survival Ascended dossier locations in Scorched Earth

Here are the ARK Survival Ascended dossier locations in the Scorched Earth map:

1) Deathworm

Location: Northern High Desert

Northern High Desert Latitude, Longitude: 18.6, 46.3

18.6, 46.3 Coordinates: -29600, -251200, - 15800

-29600, -251200, - 15800 This dossier is located within a crate near a cluster of ruins.

2) Jerboa

Location: Northern West Dunes

Northern West Dunes Latitude, Longitude: 37, 12.3

37, 12.3 Coordinates: -301600, -104000, -15600

-301600, -104000, -15600 You can find this dossier inside a crate near a cluster of ruins.

3) Jug Bug

Locations: Northern East High Desert

Northern East High Desert Latitude, Longitude: 35.1, 59.7

35.1, 59.7 Coordinates: 77600, -119200, -10500

77600, -119200, -10500 This dossier is located inside a crate near an oasis.

4) Mantis

Location: Northern East Dunes

Northern East Dunes Latitude, Longitude: 18.2, 81.9

18.2, 81.9 Coordinates: 255200, -254400, -12000

255200, -254400, -12000 This dossier is located near the ruins of a building, inside a crate.

5) Morellatops

Location: Southern Dunes

Southern Dunes Latitude, Longitude: 85, 52.1

85, 52.1 Coordinates: 17000, 290000, -15000

17000, 290000, -15000 This dossier can be found inside a crate atop a dilapidated building, surrounded by desert flora.

6) Moth

Location: Southern West Mountains

Southern West Mountains Latitude, Longitude: 65, 32.6

65, 32.6 Coordinates: -139032, 120257, -7860

-139032, 120257, -7860 The dossier can be found within a crate amidst a cluster of ruins located at the foot of a mountain.

7) Pheonix

Location: Southern West Dunes

Southern West Dunes Latitude, Longitude: 84.7, 14.6

84.7, 14.6 Coordinates: -283200, 277600, -15400

-283200, 277600, -15400 This dossier is located within a crate in the middle of a coliseum.

8) Rock Elemental

Location: Southern West Dunes

Southern West Dunes Latitude, Longitude: 79.6, 32.4

79.6, 32.4 Coordinates: -140921, 236784, -13278

-140921, 236784, -13278 This dossier can be found inside a crate adjacent to the ruins of a standing pillar.

9) Thorny Dragon

Location: Southern West Dunes

Southern West Dunes Latitude, Longitude: 81.2, 14.2

81.2, 14.2 Coordinates: -286400, 249600, -16300

-286400, 249600, -16300 This dossier can be found inside a crate near a sturdy pillar amid the vast ruins.

10) Vulture

Location: Northern East Dunes

Northern East Dunes Latitude, Longitude: 18.3, 67.3

18.3, 67.3 Coordinates: 138400, -253600, -10000

138400, -253600, -10000 This dossier can be found within a crate amidst a cluster of ruins.

11) Wyvern

Location: Northern Dunes

Northern Dunes Latitude, Longitude: 12.3, 46.8

12.3, 46.8 Coordinates: -25600, -301600, -15400

-25600, -301600, -15400 You can find this dossier inside a crate located in a small oasis beside a large rock.

12) Fasolasuchus

As the latest addition to ARK Survival Ascended, this creature wasn't present in the original game, ARK Survival Evolved. Consequently, the dossier location for this creature remains unknown at present. This article will be promptly updated with new information as it becomes available.

