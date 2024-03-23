How to get Artifact of the Brute in ARK Survival Ascended

The Artifact of the Brute in ARK Survival Ascended is necessary for advancing the storyline, unlocking the best gear, and increasing the level cap across all maps. It's commonly found deep within cave systems, where you must navigate dangerous terrain and face formidable adversaries to obtain it. This task can prove to be particularly challenging for newcomers.

Currently, the Island is the only map available in the game, with the Scorched Earth DLC map planned to be released in April, according to the ARK Survival Ascended roadmap. So, the steps outlined for obtaining this artifact are based on The Island map.

This article will guide you in acquiring the Artifact of the Brute in ARK Survival Ascended.

Artifact of the Brute in ARK Survival Ascended: Location, how to get, and more

The entrance to The Caverns of the Lost Faith in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard || Storminit/YouTube)

The Artifact of the Brute in ARK Survival Ascended is located in The Caverns of Lost Faith on The Island map. The entrance to this cave is deep underwater off the shores of the Western Coast, at latitude 54.1 and longitude 3.6.

Before venturing into this underwater cavern teeming with predators, make adequate preparations. This entails equipping a complete set of Scuba gear and ensuring you have fur attire to withstand the cold temperatures.

Use a tamed mount like the Basilosaurus, as it's impervious to the stun ability of Electrophorus.

Inside The Caverns of the Lost Faith (Image via Studio Wildcard || Storminit/YouTube)

As you progress through the cavern, you'll discover a clear path leading to a cave opening. Follow this path and stick to the right route until you reach a water passage inside the cave where the Megalodons and Electrophorus dwell. Utilizing a Basilosaurus will help you survive the encounter.

Upon reaching the deepest section of the caverns, you'll discover the Artifact of the Brute glowing underwater, encircled by numerous predators encountered throughout the cave. Defeat all the creatures and then approach the artifact container to acquire and place it in your inventory.

Artifact of the Brute in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard || Storminit/YouTube)

Throughout The Caverns of the Lost Faith, you can also obtain Explorer Notes and loot crates if you explore thoroughly. The former provides experience points for your character, while the latter contains essential resources.

