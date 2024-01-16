ARK Survival Ascended non-dedicated server explained

In ARK Survival Ascended, you can host a non-dedicated server that allows you to create a private lobby with custom settings for the world based on your preference. You can use it to play with your friends and enjoy a more laid-back experience rather than competing against other players on the official servers or playing solo. Non-dedicated servers are much smaller in scale compared to the dedicated and official servers.

This article explains everything related to non-dedicated servers and whether they're the right choice for you.

What is a non-dedicated server in ARK Survival Ascended?

There are four types of servers in ARK Survival Ascended. These are dedicated, non-dedicated, single-player, and official servers. Studio Wildcard hosts the official multiplayer servers of the game. However, you can host your own multiplayer server, which can be dedicated or non-dedicated.

What is the difference between dedicated and non-dedicated servers in ARK Survival Ascended?

A dedicated server provides greater control over the mods and settings of the game. These servers are available on a subscription basis and require monthly payments to keep them running. You can purchase them directly from Nitrado. They are best suited for lobbies of 26 to 200 players, where the server cost is adjusted based on the number of players.

On the other hand, a non-dedicated server is available for free. However, it can only host up to a maximum of eight players. Another difference between the two server options is that a non-dedicated server can only be accessed when the host player is online. That is not the case with a dedicated server, as it's online 24/7, regardless of the host.

Non-dedicated servers come with a few downsides, including performance issues. The host PC constrains the bandwidth and resources allocated for these servers, which can lead to potential problems, such as consistent lag and frequent disconnections. You must also ensure that your friends live close to each other because a non-dedicated server is not suitable for long-distance play.

How to set up a non-dedicated server in ARK Survival Ascended

Setting up a non-dedicated server (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can follow these steps to host a non-dedicated server:

Go to the Main Menu and select the Create or Resume Game option.

Before hosting your non-dedicated server in ARK Survival Ascended, you can customize every aspect of your game under the Advanced Menu.

On the bottom-right corner of the screen, you will have the option to create a non-dedicated server.

Selecting that option will make a prompt appear, where you can set up a password and a session name. You will also have the option to make it a private match, which will make your lobby invite only.

Once you accept, your hosted server will be ready to go.

