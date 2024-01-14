All ARK Survival Ascended Explorer Note locations

Explorer Notes are collectible items in ARK Survival Ascended and can be categorized into two types: notes left behind by the other survivors and animal Dossiers. Discovering new notes while exploring the world will grant you 100 XP and give you a buff that doubles your experience gain for 10 minutes.

It is recommended that players collect these notes on a tamed creature, as it will also receive the XP and the buff. Moreover, acquiring two notes within a short time increases the duration of the buff rather than resetting it.

This article will list all Explorer Notes and Dossiers in ARK Survival Ascended.

Coordinates for all ARK Survival Ascended Explorer Notes

The Island is the only map currently available in the game. According to the official ARK Survival Ascended roadmap, more maps will be introduced in the upcoming months. Therefore, this list mentions all Explorer Notes on the Island.

You can acquire the following Explorer Notes on the island map of ARK Survival Ascended:

Helena Walker Explorer Notes in ARK Survival Ascended

Helena Note #1 (1.59, 97.85): Underwater cave

Underwater cave Helena Note #2 (98.81, 74.84): Underwater cave

Underwater cave Helena Note #3 (97.87, 33.92): Underwater cave

Underwater cave Helena Note #4 (97.42, 6.96): Underwater cave

Underwater cave Helena Note #5 (86.81, 43.79)

Helena Note #6 (81.80, 80.82)

Helena Note #7 (83.54, 23.99)

Helena Note #8 (63.04, 86.75)

Helena Note #9 (49.24, 84.09): The Caverns of Lost Hope

The Caverns of Lost Hope Helena Note #10 (52.80, 60.48)

Helena Note #11 (73.04, 63.24): Upper South Cave

Upper South Cave Helena Note #12 (89.72, 52.48): Lower South Cave

Lower South Cave Helena Note #13 (56.13, 23.93)

Helena Note #14 (22.40, 65)

Helena Note #15 (31.39, 57.11)

Helena Note #16 (39.19, 22.08)

Helena Note #17 (81.26, 81.86)

Helena Note #18 (81.11, 74.12)

Helena Note #19 (21.01, 43.74)

Helena Note #20 (14.02, 49.88)

Helena Note #21 (6.42, 49.20)

Helena Note #22 (20.71, 62.71)

Helena Note #23 (19.54, 67.88)

Helena Note #24 (25.50, 18.64)

Helena Note #25 (33.94, 17.88)

Helena Note #26 (23.93, 57.51)

Helena Note #27 (21.98, 21.58)

Helena Note #28 (17.69, 19.98)

Helena Note #29 (10.69, 86.39)

Helena Note #30 (14.08, 81.65)

Gaius Marcellus Nerva Explorer Notes in ARK Survival Ascended

Nerva Note #1 (17.77, 71.50)

Nerva Note #2 (33.30, 82.78)

Nerva Note #3 (37.77, 20.23)

Nerva Note #4 (39.67, 71)

Nerva Note #5 (44.57, 28.38)

Nerva Note #6 (49.27, 83.85)

Nerva Note #7 (47.44, 62.70)

Nerva Note #8 (52.87, 48.92)

Nerva Note #9 (59.57, 14.64): The Caverns of Lost Faith

The Caverns of Lost Faith Nerva Note #10 (51.59, 55.40)

Nerva Note #11 (88.12, 23.26)

Nerva Note #12 (81.99, 10.75)

Nerva Note #13 (72.87, 90.32)

Nerva Note #14 (76.03, 60.75)

Nerva Note #15 (64.13, 15.44)

Nerva Note #16 (54.36, 82.53)

Nerva Note #17 (42.25, 72.48)

Nerva Note #18 (59.17, 29.23)

Nerva Note #19 (42.36, 27.78)

Nerva Note #20 (50.70, 36.61)

Nerva Note #21 (55.87, 74.95)

Nerva Note #22 (42.32, 62.65)

Nerva Note #23 (44.59, 71.47)

Nerva Note #24 (43.10, 81.51)

Nerva Note #25 (55.55, 79.73)

Nerva Note #26 (77.79, 12.24)

Nerva Note #27 (57.78, 51.75)

Nerva Note #28 (49.53, 49.35)

Nerva Note #29 (74.72, 59.30)

Nerva Note #30 (41.83, 37.41)

Sir Edmund Rockwell Explorer Notes in ARK Survival Ascended

Rockwell Record #1 (21.18, 76.99)

Rockwell Record #2 (88.77, 20.56)

Rockwell Record #3 (55.64, 7.77)

Rockwell Record #4 (8.11, 91.90)

Rockwell Record #5 (16.49, 72.36)

Rockwell Record #6 (46.40, 83.70): The Caverns of Lost Hope

The Caverns of Lost Hope Rockwell Record #7 (43.12, 86.59)

Rockwell Record #8 (66.90, 31.47)

Rockwell Record #9 (63.60, 10.44): The Caverns of Lost Faith

The Caverns of Lost Faith Rockwell Record #10 (79.92, 75.08)

Rockwell Record #11 (85.01, 69.95)

Rockwell Record #12 (88.03, 51.52)

Rockwell Record #13 (66.47, 63.49)

Rockwell Record #14 (60, 48.80)

Rockwell Record #15 (73.50, 28.96)

Rockwell Record #16 (72.72, 20.61)

Rockwell Record #17 (39.28, 47.30): Central Cave

Central Cave Rockwell Record #18 (71.80, 92.10): Lava Cave

Lava Cave Rockwell Record #19 (89.44, 24.04)

Rockwell Record #20 (92.51, 22.85)

Rockwell Record #21 (81.62, 28.57)

Rockwell Record #22 (80.29, 46.11)

Rockwell Record #23 (79.72, 78.01)

Rockwell Record #24 (80.87, 71.12)

Rockwell Record #25 (79.11, 68.19)

Rockwell Record #26 (80.06, 79.76)

Rockwell Record #27 (15.09, 91.84)

Rockwell Record #28 (83.03, 46.79)

Rockwell Record #29 (8.22, 79.90)

Mei-Yin Li Explorer Notes in ARK Survival Ascended

Mei Yin Note #1 (20.84, 13.68)

Mei Yin Note #2 (10.43, 15.81)

Mei Yin Note #3 (10.05, 52.92)

Mei Yin Note #4 (14.79, 26.75)

Mei Yin Note #5 (22.73, 10.81)

Mei Yin Note #6 (11.26, 25.70)

Mei Yin Note #7 (16.54, 26.63)

Mei Yin Note #8 (29.54, 10.20)

Mei Yin Note #9 (46.79, 86.82): The Caverns of Lost Hope

The Caverns of Lost Hope Mei Yin Note #10 (23.50, 42.91)

Mei Yin Note #11 (15.53, 39.24)

Mei Yin Note #12 (6.62, 55.71)

Mei Yin Note #13 (16.55, 39.42)

Mei Yin Note #14 (9.52, 53.72)

Mei Yin Note #15 (22.95, 37.99)

Mei Yin Note #16 (31.77, 25.89)

Mei Yin Note #17 (24.38, 31.26)

Mei Yin Note #18 (22.65, 51.94)

Mei Yin Note #19 (37.12, 43.12)

Mei Yin Note #20 (37.29, 74.63)

Mei Yin Note #21 (30.90, 73.21)

Mei Yin Note #22 (26.83, 87.75)

Mei Yin Note #23 (38.59, 83.57)

Mei Yin Note #24 (50.53, 19.99)

Mei Yin Note #25 (41.32, 18.51)

Mei Yin Note #26 (53.03, 12.03)

Mei Yin Note #27 (17.94, 2.65)

Mei Yin Note #28 (19.04, 35.75)

Mei Yin Note #29 (12.91, 35.97)

Mei Yin Note #30 (38.26, 39.01)

Mei Yin Note #31 (7.20, 77.83)

Unknown Writer Explorer Notes in ARK Survival Ascended

??? Note #1 (19.26, 82.95): Overseer Arena

Overseer Arena ??? Note #4 (34.24, 84.44)

??? Note #7 (79.97, 62.12)

??? Note #10 (43.34, 19.18)

??? Note #13 (95.75, 20.15)

All ARK Survival Ascended Dossier locations

Here are the various Dossiers on the Island map of ARK Survival Ascended:

Achatina Dossier (75.80, 78.20)

Allosaurus Dossier (16.40, 10.90): Underwater Cave

Underwater Cave Ammonite Dossier (87.50, 51.40)

Anglerfish Dossier (24.60, 40.10)

Ankylosaurus Dossier (15.80, 26.70)

Araneo Dossier (39.60, 45.80): Central Cave

Central Cave Archaeopteryx Dossier (18.70, 42.80)

Argentavis Dossier (21.60, 53.90)

Arthropleura Dossier (14.20, 69.10)

Baryonyx Dossier (30, 78.10)

Basilosaurus Dossier (52.40, 17.70)

Bee Dossier (70.70, 61.10)

Beelzebufo Dossier (14.80, 81.40)

Brontosaurus Dossier (31.60, 17.10)

Carbonemys Dossier (10.90, 40.40): Underwater Cave

Underwater Cave Carnotaurus Dossier (33.30, 41)

Castoroides Dossier (25.10, 71.80)

Chalicotherium Dossier (31.30, 28.90)

Cnidaria Dossier (49.80, 81.70): The Caverns of Lost Hope

The Caverns of Lost Hope Coelacanth Dossier (37, 49.90)

Compy Dossier (41.20, 49.20)

Daeodon Dossier (88.10, 53)

Dilophosaur Dossier (84.30, 10.20): Underwater Cave

Underwater Cave Dimetrodon Dossier (28.50, 74.20)

Dimorphodon Dossier (26.60, 70.60)

Diplocaulus Dossier (25.10, 13.50)

Dire Bear Dossier (40.40, 83.80)

Direwolf Dossier (42.50, 20.80)

Dodo Dossier (56.70, 21.40)

Doedicurus Dossier (47, 27.50)

Dung Beetle Dossier (16.50, 85)

Dunkleosteus Dossier (44, 55.20)

Electrophorus Dossier (36.40, 81.40)

Equus Dossier (63.60, 33.40)

Eurypterid Dossier (44.10, 49)

Gallimimus Dossier (45.60, 62.30)

Giganotosaurus Dossier (44, 66.40)

Gigantopithecus Dossier (26.60, 23.60)

Hesperornis Dossier (81.70, 84.10)

Hyaenodon Dossier (80.90, 81.90)

Ichthyornis Dossier (72.80, 64.50)

Ichthyosaurus Dossier (52.90, 79.80)

Iguanodon Dossier (62.40, 24.70)

Kairuku Dossier (42.50, 79.60)

Kaprosuchus Dossier (82.90, 51.90): Lower South Cave

Lower South Cave Kentrosaurus Dossier (78.30, 23.60)

Leech Dossier (85.30, 53.40): Lower South Cave

Lower South Cave Leedsichthys Dossier (83.10, 23.50)

Liopleurodon Dossier (78.20, 24.40)

Lystrosaurus Dossier (68.60, 59.30): Upper South Cave

Upper South Cave Mammoth Dossier (71.30, 59.80): Upper South Cave

Upper South Cave Manta Dossier (68.90, 86.20): Lava Cave

Lava Cave Megalania Dossier (84.40, 84.10)

Megaloceros Dossier (67.50, 85.60): Lava Cave

Lava Cave Megalodon Dossier (41, 47.30): Central Cave

Central Cave Megalosaurus Dossier (16.60, 84.10): North East Cave

North East Cave Meganeura Dossier (54.30, 41.40)

Megatherium Dossier (75, 21.40)

Mesopithecus Dossier (16.10, 84.40): North East Cave

North East Cave Microraptor Dossier (48.50, 21.60)

Mosasaurus Dossier (16.40, 84.50): North East Cave

North East Cave Moschops Dossier (64.30, 17.40)

Onyc Dossier (66.40, 19.70)

Otter Dossier (35.70, 59.10)

Oviraptor Dossier (58.90, 23.10)

Ovis Dossier (73.30, 74.10)

Pachy Dossier (65.50, 40.80)

Pachyrhinosaurus Dossier (77.60, 20.70)

Paraceratherium Dossier: (65.10, 31.40)

Parasaur Dossier (71.50, 32.10)

Pegomastax Dossier (82.20, 62.90)

Pelagornis Dossier (71.30, 47.20)

Phiomia Dossier (72.50, 53.80)

Piranha Dossier (68.10, 67.60)

Plesiosaur Dossier (68.40, 59.50)

Procoptodon Dossier (72.30, 78.20)

Pteranodon Dossier (66.90, 76.80)

Pulmonoscorpius Dossier (80.60, 61.90)

Purlovia Dossier (36.60, 34.90)

Quetzal Dossier (87.40, 23.30)

Raptor Dossier (86.80, 25)

Rex Dossier (53.10, 92.50): Underwater Cave

Underwater Cave Sabertooth Dossier (77.10, 26.10)

Sabertooth Salmon Dossier (87.50, 52.50)

Sarco Dossier (77.90, 42.90)

Spino Dossier (75.70, 79.80)

Stegosaurus Dossier (78.30, 79.10)

Tapejara Dossier (62.30, 40.20): Swamp Cave

Swamp Cave Terror Bird Dossier (62.20, 40.90): Swamp Cave

Swamp Cave Therizinosaur Dossier (67.60, 48.50)

Thylacoleo Dossier (32.40, 66.20)

Titanoboa Dossier (36.10, 92): Underwater Cave

Underwater Cave Titanomyrma Dossier (49.30, 11.10): Underwater Cave

Underwater Cave Titanosaur Dossier (61.80, 40.70): Swamp Cave

Swamp Cave Triceratops Dossier (87.40, 91): Underwater Cave

Underwater Cave Trilobite Dossier (11, 22.10): Underwater Cave

Underwater Cave Troodon Dossier (75, 78.80)

Tusoteuthis Dossier: (59.90, 21.30): The Caverns of Lost Faith

The Caverns of Lost Faith Woolly Rhino Dossier (79.20, 32.30)

Yutyrannus Dossier (73.90, 23.60)

There are four additional Dossiers that can be obtained by defeating the four bosses on the Island: Broodmother, Megapithecus, Dragon, and Overseer.

What is the reward for collecting all ARK Survival Ascended Explorer Notes?

Obtaining all Explorer Notes and Dossiers in ARK Survival Ascended increases your character by ten levels. This goes beyond the Level Cap, so you can overpower your characters and tamed creatures. These levels are in addition to the 100 XP you receive for each note in the game.

Console Command to get all ARK Survival Ascended Explorer Notes

You can acquire all the Explorer Notes by utilizing the 'cheat GiveAllExplorerNotes' ARK Survival Ascended console command. However, this is only accessible when you are the server host or playing solo.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.