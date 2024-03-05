How to make Narcotics in ARK Survival Ascended

Narcotics in ARK Survival Ascended play a crucial role as they facilitate the taming process of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. Taming is a significant aspect of the game, interwoven with every facet of gameplay, including crafting, resource gathering, traversal, and combat. As such, thorough preparation is a must before taming various creatures, as they require specific methods and items tailored to their personality and dietary needs.

Among the numerous items required, Narcotics in ARK Survival Ascended are necessary for taming creatures, especially those that require the Knockout taming method. While crafting them is a straightforward process, newcomers may feel overwhelmed by the extensive crafting and other gameplay systems.

This article will guide you in making Narcotics in ARK Survival Ascended.

Narcotics in ARK Survival Ascended: How to craft, uses, and more

Narcotics can be crafted in a Mortar and Pestle (Image via Studio Wildcard and Isolcor Gaming/Youtube)

Narcotics play a vital role in taming by raising the Torpor meter of creatures. When this meter is sufficiently filled, the creature becomes unconscious, allowing you to feed it and complete the taming process. This is also known as the Knockout taming method.

You can craft Narcotics in ARK Survival Ascended at Level 6 at the following tools and crafting stations:

Mortar and Pestle

Chemistry Bench

Equus Saddle

Crafting a Mortar and Pestle is relatively simple, requiring just 65 Stones and 15 Hides, both of which can be obtained by exploring the map and hunting creatures.

To craft Narcotics, you will require the following ingredients:

5x Narcoberry: It's a type of Berries that can be harvested from the flora around the map.

It's a type of Berries that can be harvested from the flora around the map. 1x Spoiled Meat: It's a food item that can be created by letting any type of Meat spoil.

What are the uses of Narcotics?

In addition to increasing the Torpor meter of creatures, Narcotics can also be consumed by your character, temporarily boosting your Health regeneration. However, this will render your character unconscious due to the rapid rise in Torpor. Increasing the Fortitude stat can mitigate this, but it will make you more resistant to the effects of Narcotics.

Narcotics in ARK Survival Ascended are also a crafting ingredient for various items and recipes:

Tranquilizer Arrow

Tripwire Narcotic Trap

Bug Repellant

Poison Grenade

Tranquilizer Dart

Lesser Antidote

Tranquilizer Arrow and Darts are the most common craftable items in the game, due to being vital ammunitions for the Knockout taming method.

You can also craft the following cooking recipes with Narcotics in ARK Survival Ascended:

Fria Curry

Medical Brew

Shadow Steak Saute

Lazarus Chowder

Mindwipe Tonic

