Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth release date, features, prices, and more

Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth is the new DLC from the ARK series, scheduled to be released on April 1, 2024. Players have been waiting for the Wild West-themed DLC for quite a while, making Scorched Earth one of the most awaited DLC in ARK Ascended. While it will be similar to the one on Survival Evolved, there will be a few tweaks and changes when it gets released for Survival Ascended. This upcoming DLC will add various things to the game, including new outfits and a new map.

With the content of Scorched Earth being remade with Unreal Engine 5, players can expect many differences from the original. Here's everything you need to know about Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.

What can you expect from Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

Scorched Earth will bring in a new map, dinosaurs and skins (Image via Studio Wildcard)

With its release on April 1, 2024, the Ark Survival Ascended DLC will bring a lot to the table for beginners and veterans of the game. Although the release of this expansion has been delayed a few times before giving out the current release date, it is unlikely to be pushed back again. Players might see new skins, dinos, and more from this DLC, along with the new west-themed map.

Scorched Earth cost $19.99 when it was first released for Ark Survival Evolved. However, Scorched Earth world expansion will be free for Ark Survival Ascended, except for the Frontier Adventure Pack that comes with the release. Here's everything one might get with this DLC pack.

The Desert Map

Among all the ARK series maps, this map is one of the most difficult to survive. The map is not surrounded by the ocean like the others and features meager natural water resources, making it difficult for players to get water. While there are little ponds that one can get water from, it can be difficult for them to store it since the harsh heat in the map can evaporate stored water quickly.

The map also features extreme weather conditions and a hostile environment, giving players a hard time. While playing on this map can be fun, dealing with the difficult living conditions can also be frustrating for Ark Survival Ascended players.

New dinosaurs

The Ark Survival Ascended Scorched Earth will bring new dinos to the game. As the name of the map suggests, the new lineup of dinos will mostly consist of land and flying dinosaurs, along with new water dinos. Studio Wildcard will most likely bring in the same creatures available in Ark Survival Evolved's Scorched Earth. Here is the list of all the dinos that players might see with the release of Scorched Earth on Survival Ascended.

Death Worm

Manticore

Jerboa

Jug Bug

Fasolasuchus

Lymantria

Mantis

Morellatops

Vulture

While these creatures will originally come as a part of the Scorched Earth DLC, they might not be limited to the Desert Map. Additionally, since these are the expected creatures, one can only know more details about these dinos once the expansion is released for Ark Survival Ascended.

With a new map and a roster of magnificent dinos, the DLC will also bring new Wild West-themed skins.

