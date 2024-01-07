ARK Survival Ascended Manta Taming Guide

ARK Survival Ascended has various underwater tames like Manta, which players can tame to farm aquatic resources and travel through the water. Manta being a passive tame in the game, does not require players to knock the animal down to subdue it. But because of its speed, players can have difficulty taming the creature despite its easy taming process.

Mantas are non-aggressive creatures and players won't get harmed while approaching these beasts. However, players must refrain from poking or bothering the creatures as that can lead to getting attacked. While taming a Manta is easy, players must know its locations and requirements to tame it successfully. This article will explain everything one needs to know about taming a Manta in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Manta in ARK Survival Ascended

Players can tame a Manta by feeding it Angler Gel (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: Players can find these creatures in any large body of water throughout the island of ARK Survival Ascended. Their odd shape makes them easily recognizable, and players can take a fast underwater tame like Liopluerodon to search for these monsters efficiently. One can find a bunch of them together as they usually swim in groups, making it easy for players to select one depending on their level.

Preparation: Players must prepare properly before heading into deep waters to catch these monsters. Mantas have a particular taste in food, which is challenging to acquire. Moreover, swimming in the deep waters requires players to carry all necessary equipment. These are all essential items that the players must have to tame this monster In ARK Survival Ascended.

Angler Gel

Scuba Suit

Manta Saddle

Weapons

Strong underwater tame

Bug Repellent

Mantas will require Anger Gel to start the taming process, as it is the only food they'll eat. One can acquire Angler Gel either from the Anglerfish or from Deathworm. Players must carry an ARK Survival Ascended scuba suit as the taming process requires them to stay underwater for a long time. Since Mantas don't have a built-in saddle, players will require a saddle to ride them.

Players will also need a solid underwater tame to fight off aggressive aquatic beasts, including the Mantas if they act hostile. Survivalists can use Bug Repellent to go near the Manta without it becoming aggressive.

Taming process: Players must locate these creatures using a fast and strong underwater tame to start the taming process. After locating the Manta, one must clear the area of any lethal creature that can ruin the taming process. Survivalists can use a weapon or the tame they brought with them to secure the area.

After securing the area, ARK Survival Ascended players can slowly approach the Manta without their tame. Once they get close enough, a feeding bar pops up and one must then feed it Angler Gel. While doing this, players might get attacked by the Manta. In such cases, players must flee for some time and come back to feed the creature again. Once the beast has been fed and the taming bar is full, players can get their own Manta.

Uses of Manta in ARK Survival Ascended

Players can use a Manta to travel in high speed underwater

Traveling: Due to their swiftness, Mantas are a great means of traveling in ARK Survival Ascended. They can leap out from the water to escape danger easily and even jump through obstacles. Due to its combat and fleeing abilities, players can also use them to explore the island.

Battles: While these creatures can fight, they cannot inflict optimal damage. Players can use these monsters to poke and flee to agitate the enemies while another tame can attack them.

Farming: Because of Manta's high speed, ARK Survival Ascended players can use them to locate and farm resources and items like Silica Pearls quickly.