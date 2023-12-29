ARK Survival Ascended Liopluerodon taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended has one of the best taming systems in the survival genre. While most of the monsters in the game can be tamed permanently, some monsters, like Liopluerodon, are temporary. This rare underwater tame is one of the strongest in the game. The crocodile-like creature has been known to disappear quickly, and players must be extra careful while taming or attacking this creature.

Liopleurodon is a passive tame in the game, and players don't need to knock it down before starting the taming process. However, the monster is tough to find because of its rarity, and players could spend hours searching for one. If they are not prepared before starting the ARK Survival Ascended taming process, they might lose the chance of taming these mystical creatures.

That said, this guide details everything players need to know about taming a Liopluerodon.

How to tame a Liopluerodon in ARK Survival Ascended

Players can tame a Liopleurodon by feeding it Giant Bee Honey. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: It is rare to see players riding Liopleurodon due to their low taming rates in ARK Survival Ascended. These monsters reside in the deepest parts of the ocean and can be extremely difficult to find. Players must cross the reef and head to the deepest trench until they see one.

They are great swimmers and fearsome creatures and will attack any creature approaching them; hence, it is advised that players approach them without a tame.

Preparation: Survivalists must carry a diving suit, ARK Survival Ascended Giant Bee Honey, and a great swimming tame before heading into the ocean to catch this monster. While searching for the monster, players must take a fast underwater tame to search for Liopluerodon efficiently. They're spotted from a long distance because of their shiny skin.

Once the monster has been spotted, players must clear the area of other aggressive monsters, as they can make the taming process difficult. These hostile monsters can attack players or the Liopluerodon, ruining the taming process.

Taming process: After ARK Survival Ascended players have spotted this monster, they must approach it without tames, as it will attack them. They might even end up killing the monster when defending against them.

Players should slowly get close to the monster and feed it Giant Bee Honey to tame it successfully. Once tamed, survivalists can freely ride their Liopluerodon for 30 minutes before it disappears. The fact that they can only be tamed temporarily is why they are rarely tamed.

Uses of Liopluerodon in ARK Survival Ascended

One can use the Mystical Skin Oil buff from Liopleurodon to re-roll loot drops. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

After players tame a Liopluerodon, they will get a buff called the Mystical Skin Oil, which lasts six hours. The buff re-rolls the loot drops, offering players a better chance at getting great loot. After taming, players can approach drops with their shiny skin and get their hands on various loots.

Note that getting better loot with the ARK Survival Ascended Mystical Skin Oil buff isn't guaranteed. Survivalists can first get an ally without the buff to check the drop and know if it's worth going to. The buff also works well for the loot in caves.