ARK Survival Ascended Giant Bee taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is the latest installment in the survival-craft genre that allows you to tame a diverse range of prehistoric creatures. The title's base map is set on an island, remastered from its predecessor — ARK Survival Evolved, where taming creatures like Giant Bee can aid you tremendously in surviving the harsh conditions of your environment.

However, taming the Giant Bee in ARK Survival Ascended is one of the most frustrating and difficult tasks, as it requires significant effort and planning. With the help of proper knowledge, tames, and equipment, you can simplify this process and get access to an abundance of honey, a crucial resource in the title.

How to tame a Giant Bee in ARK Survival Ascended

Expand Tweet

A cluster of an Apis Queen and its drones is collectively known as the Giant Bee in ARK Survival Ascended. The Queen is generally at the center of this entity, surrounded by smaller bees called Drones. This entity is territorial and will attack anyone if their beehive is destroyed. Taming it is essentially taming just the Apis Queen, as the Drones are untameable.

The Apis Queen requires a non-violent taming method, which necessitates a Ghillie Suit, Bug Repellant, a tamed Tapejara, a trap, and a preferred food item that can complete the taming process. The complexity of this process arises from the amount of setup necessary just to be able to feed this Queen Bee.

Use one of the following food items to tame an Apis Queen in ARK Survival Ascended:

Simple Kibble

Raw Mutton

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Prime Meat

Rare Flower

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Prime Fish Meat

Cooked Meat

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

Simple Kibble is the optimal food item to tame an Apis Queen, followed by Raw Mutton and Rare Flowers. These food items require the lowest taming duration and quantity for this process.

Here are the steps required to tame an Apis Queen in ARK Survival Ascended:

Destroying a beehive requires a flying tame like a Tapejara, as they are located on high cliffs or redwood trees.

Build a trap using four foundations, eight door frames equipped with doors, and a giant hatchframe featuring a trap door. This contraption is necessary as the homeless Queen Bee permanently wanders around, making it impossible to tame it.

To lure the Apis Queen into your trap, you will require Giant Bee Honey, which you can procure from the beehive.

Once you have lured the Apis Queen into your trap, use the Ghillie Armor and Bug Repellent to approach it while avoiding being attacked by its menagerie of hostile Drones.

With the preferred food item equipped on the far-right slot of your hotbar, you can feed the Apis Queen following a feeding prompt. This will complete the taming process.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.