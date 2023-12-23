ARK Survival Ascended Anglerfish taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended has various resources that can be farmed easily using a tame, such as Anglerfish. These can be hard to find as they reside in the deepest parts of the ocean. These deep-sea creatures are knock-out tames and are easily tameable. While the beast is easy to tame and can be useful, you must be cautious.

Before taming the beast, you must prepare adequately to avoid missing the chance of catching one. That said, this guide details everything one must know about taming an Anglerfish.

ARK Survival Ascended: How to tame an Anglerfish

Players can tame an Anglerfish by knocking it out and feeding it Regular Kibble (Image via Studio Wildcard)

When searching for Anglerfish, one must use flippers and strong underwater tames like Mosasaurus or Megalodon. You can start their journey from the reefs and head towards the deeper part of the ocean. Note that lethal monsters surround these fish, and you must be well-equipped with weapons.

When encountering an Anglerfish you want to tame; you must first clear the area of any aggressive and lethal critters in the surroundings. After clearing the area, you can start damaging the Anglerfish to knock it down.

Be very careful when inflicting damage on these monsters, as extensive damage can kill these fish easily. You can use a standard Crossbow or Harpoon Launcher to damage them slowly. Attack these monsters in intervals of four to five seconds to only knock them out and not exterminate them.

After knocking them down, players can approach and feed the monsters Regular Kibble or Meat to start the taming process. Carry around 200 narcotics in their inventory, as the torpor drop in these monsters is pretty high.

Food to tame Anglerfish in Ark Survival Ascended

Regular Kibble

Raw Mutton

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Lamb Chop

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Meat

While you can feed meat to the Anglerfish meat, Regular Kibble is the way to go in most scenarios.

Uses of Anglerfish in Ark Survival Ascended

Anglerfish can be used to farm Silica Pearls (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Traversing the ocean:

The Anglerfish are some of the few tames in ARK Survival Ascended that doesn't require a saddle. Once tamed, you can ride the tame straight and start their deep sea exploration.

Anglerfish can illuminate its body parts, making it easy for you to dive deep underwater and tame more deep sea creatures.

Farming Silica Pearls:

One can use these tame to farm many Silica Pearls quickly. These Silica Pearls can be farmed from calms and are required to build electronics in ARK Survival Ascended. You can upgrade the melee attack of this fish to farm Silica Pearls more efficiently.