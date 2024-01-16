How to get Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended

Unlocking the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended is not an easy feat. This pair of vision goggles is a great tool that serves numerous purposes in the game, including night vision, scouting targets, measuring distances, and identifying creatures, among others. Thus, it's a must-have item for many players in the late game.

However, acquiring Tek Binoculars requires defeating several powerful creatures. This article will walk you through the process of obtaining the highly-coveted item, from summoning monsters to defeating them.

How to unlock Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended

To get your hands on the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended, you need to defeat the Overseer. However, tributes must be paid to access the Overseer's arena. Various items serve as tributes, each corresponding to different difficulty levels.

Defeat the Overseer to obtain the Tek Binoculars engram (Image via Studio Wildcard)

For the sake of efficiency, it is recommended to get the Broodmother Trophy, Megapithecus Trophy, and Dragon Trophy, which can be obtained by defeating these monsters.

A list of the tributes needed and a guide on how to summon these monsters can be found in this Ark Survival Ascended guide.

After defeating the three monsters and obtaining their trophies, you must collect additional materials. Note that these materials are of Alpha type, which means you can collect them by defeating the stronger Alpha variants of these creatures.

Here's a list of the additional items you must collect:

Alpha Raptor Claw

Alpha Carnotaurus Arm

Alpha Tyrannosaur Tooth

Alpha Megalodon Fin

Alpha Mosasaur Tooth

Alpha Tusoteuthis Eye

Alpha Leedsichthys Blubber

Once you gather all the materials, head to the Tek Cave in the central volcano to summon and defeat the Overseer.

It is important to note that the battle with Overseer is a tough fight. You will need to bring your most powerful long-range weapons, along with several healing items. The boss also uses special techniques that can only be dodged by hiding behind pillars.

After defeating the Overseer, you will receive an engram that contains the Tek Binoculars Tekgram.

How to craft Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended

Crafting Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Upon receiving the engram, it's time to gather some crafting materials. Here are the materials you need to craft the item:

50 Crystal

50 Metal Ingot

25 Obsidian

10 Electronics

After collecting these materials, you can craft and get your hands on the Tek Binoculars in Ark Survival Ascended.

