How to find and tame Jerboa in Ark Survival Ascended

The Jerboa in Ark Survival Ascended is one of the new creatures introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. This small critter can ride on your shoulder and assist you in carrying items, essentially acting as a backpack. Additionally, it can detect incoming weather conditions, such as Sand Storms and Heat Waves, warning you with unique growls and motions.

This guide covers everything you need to know to tame a Jerboa in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to find it and what taming strategies to use.

Where to find Jerboa in Ark Survival Ascended

Jerboa can be found throughout the desert map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A Jerboa can be found abundantly across the deserts in the Scorched Earth map. It's a common creature, so you're unlikely to miss it during exploration around the map.

That said, here are the common spawn locations for a Jerboa in Ark Survival Ascended:

Northern High Desert

Northern Canyons

The Blasted Maw

Western High Desert

Southern High Desert

Southern Mountains

Southern Canyons

Southeast Low Desert

Eastern Low Desert

If you're the server host or playing solo, you can also spawn a Jerboa via Ark Survival Ascended console commands.

Taming strategy for Jerboa in Ark Survival Ascended

Jerboa in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In Ark Survival Ascended, a Jerboa can be tamed using the Knock-Out Strategy. This method involves rendering the creature unconscious by inflicting damage upon it.

Due to its low torpor and inability to fight back, it's one of the easiest creatures to tame. You can achieve this by either hitting it with your fist two to three times or using a Boomerang to bring it down.

Here are some things to keep in mind while taming a Jerboa:

Using a Bola to immobilize the creature before initiating the taming process can prevent it from fleeing.

Avoid using weapons such as a Crossbow, as it may inadvertently kill the creature instead of incapacitating it.

After rendering the Jerboa unconscious, access its inventory and place some taming food inside. The duration of the taming process varies depending on the type of food used. Eventually, the Jerboa will be successfully tamed.

Best taming food to use for Jerboa in Ark Survival Ascended

Plan Species Y Seed in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Jerboas prefer Plant Species Y Seeds, which can be obtained by harvesting desert flowers in the Scorched Earth map.

Alternatively, Mejoberry and other types of Berries can also be used for taming, although they will result in a slightly longer taming process compared to the creature's preferred food item.

