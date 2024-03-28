All Dear Jane Notes locations in Ark Survival Ascended

Dear Jane Notes in Ark Survival Ascended have now been added to the map across different locations. Upon discovering them, survivors will receive exciting awards. Every note you find is like a piece of a puzzle, unveiling the hidden stories of Bob's adventures on The Island.

Grab your map and compass because it's time to hunt down those notes. Searching for all the Dear Jane explorer notes across the map will be challenging, but we've got you covered. This article will explore all the Dear Jane Note locations in Ark Survival Ascended.

Note: Currently, only two locations have been revealed, but we'll update this article with new locations as and when more are added.

Where to find all seven Dear Jane Notes in Ark Survival Ascended

Locations for the Dear Jane Notes in Ark Survival Ascended. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Dear Jane Notes are scattered across the entire map of The Island. However, only two are available at the moment, with the rest scheduled to be released every Tuesday and Thursday until April 11. There are a total of seven notes to discover, each revealing stories about Bob's adventures. To access these notes, players must download and activate the Dear Jane mod in Ark Survival Ascended.

Head straight to the Ark Survival Ascended Dear Jane Note locations listed below to find each note:

Dear Jane Explorer Note Location No.1

Coordinates: 90.4 Latitude, 12.7 Longitude

Dear Jane Explorer Note Location No.2

Coordinates: 82.8 Latitude, 34.8 Longitude

What is the reward for collecting all seven Dear Jane Notes in Ark Survival Ascended?

Rewards for collecting all the Dear Jane Notes. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Studio Wildcard has unveiled the Bob’s ‘Dear Jane’ ARK Animated Series Event in the game. In conjunction, Paramount+ has declared that the first six episodes of Ark: The Animated Series are now available for streaming, with a global release date set for April 19.

The tale revolves around Helena Walker, a 21st-century paleontologist, who finds herself on a mysterious island inhabited by dinosaurs and various perils. To mark the occasion, Studio Wildcard has introduced Dear Jane Animated Explorer Notes in the game, allowing survivors to gather them and obtain complimentary animated skins of the show's characters.

Visiting all the Dear Jane Note locations in Ark Survival Ascended can be difficult, but it is worth it because of the rewards. Here's everything that players will receive once they collect the notes.

Upon opening Jane Note # 1, players will receive character skins like Helena Walker Skin, Bob Skin, and the dinosaur skins of Parasaur and Dodo.

Jane Note # 2 will give you the character skins of Rockwell and Meiyin and Dino Skins of Raptor and Rex.

Check out our other articles related to the game:

Best creature mods || Best ranged weapons