5 best creature mods in Ark Survival Ascended

The best creature mods in Ark Survival Ascended allow players to get new dinosaurs when they are tired of the old ones. That is how they enhance this title's gameplay. While Ark Survival Ascended has dinosaurs from the Jurassic era, one can use creature mods to get their hands on fictitious ones.

Though these entities are great inclusions, some are better than others, making certain extensions more appealing. While waiting for Scorched Earth to be released, players can use mods to add new creatures to the title and keep themselves engaged. With that in mind, here are some of the best creature mods in Ark Survival Ascended.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best creature mods to use in Ark Survival Ascended

1) Cornusaurus

Cornusaurus is a Wendigo-looking dino that is extremely strong (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The eponymous dinosaur added by this mod looks right out of a horror movie. The Cornusaurus stalks players from the woods and attempts to tear them apart every chance it gets. This Wendigo-looking dino has horns, glowing red eyes, and is great in battles. The entity has five abilities, with most of them dealing with bleed damage and restoring its health.

While this dinosaur can be hard to tame, it is worth the effort. The Cornusaurus' abilities are perfect for battle, and it can even take a Giga down. Moreover, this dinosaur is more dangerous once it has maximum bloodlust, which is indicated by its glowing red eyes. The Cornusaurus can scare off most dinosaurs in this game, and what they cannot scare off, they tear apart.

2) Deinosuchus

Deinosuchus is one of the most downloaded creature mods in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Deinosuchus is one of the most downloaded creature mods in the game. The crocodile-looking creature of the same name it adds is just as big as a Rex. It is also extremely aggressive and can do the same amount of damage as that creature, if not more.

The Deinosuchus can live both on land and in water, giving it an upper hand over most creatures in Ark Survival Ascended. This dinosaur might be a little slow, but its damage and abilities compensate for that.

When the Deinosuchus uses its Giga Bite ability on any creature, it inflicts them with a Fracture debuff, causing them to lose health when they move. The dinosaur can also take down almost any beast in this game.

3) Ceratosaurus

Ceratosaurus has several bleeding and healing abilities (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Ceratosaurus is one of the most popular creature mods in Ark Survival Ascended. The dinosaur it adds bears the same name and is no larger than an Allosaurus. However, it is extremely strong.

The Ceratosaurus has several bleeding and healing abilities, allowing it to go toe to toe with large beasts such as Rexs. This entity can also poison other creatures, making it one of the best modded dinos to fight with.

The beast is one of the fastest land tames in Ark Survival Ascended because of its Sprint ability, which it can use to chase down its foes. This mod offers players one of the strongest predators in the game. While taming a Ceratosaur can be challenging, its potency and abilities compensate for the hassle.

4) Moros Indomitable Duo (Moro Rex)

Moro Rex is one of the deadliest creature mods in the title (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Moro Rex is one of the most lethal creatures that can be added through mods. While a regular Rex is scary enough, this beast is a hundred times more intimidating. This creature comes with fascinating abilities such as invisibility, a roar that buffs its allies, and various melee attacks — all of which deal stun and bleed damage.

The Moro Rex is also faster than Rex at chasing its enemies down and killing them, mostly with a single attack. If all that was not scary enough, it can also pick up creatures as big as Allosaurs and either toss them away or bite their heads off. The Moro Rex is a creature right out of a nightmare. The sheer strength of this dino makes it one of the best creatures in Ark Survival Ascended that can be added through a mod.

5) RR-StarEquus

Star Seahorse is one of the coolest mods in the title (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Star Seahorses are among the most beautiful modded creatures in the game, and this mod adds them. They are extremely fast underwater creatures in Ark Survival Ascended and can do a lot of damage. While these entities are not very strong because of their lack of abilities, they are fun to ride around on and can be a great addition to your roster.

Several players regard them as among the cooler dinos in the game and use them as their primary means of traversing water. They can also spit acid and attack using bites. These, combined with how fascinating Star Seahorses look, make them among the best creatures in this title.