5 fastest land tames you should get in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended offers some of the fastest prehistoric beasts for players to tame. Selecting a speedy dinosaur is crucial as it can significantly help you during PvPs and PvE engagements. While you can always use these monsters to chase down creatures, they can also be used to escape danger. Moreover, they can assist survivalists in exploring the large island of the game efficiently.

In a game where aggressive creatures are constantly chasing others, knowing which ones are the fastest is crucial to survival. Here's a list of the speediest land tames in ARK Survival Ascended.

Giganotosaurus, Gallimimus, and 3 other fastest land tames in ARK Survival Ascended

1) Giganotosaurus

Giga is a large tame that has a great base and sprinting speed (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Giganotosaurus is one of the largest and fastest tames in the game. The beast has a base-level speed of 1500 and a sprinting speed of 1681.67. Its large legs help it move around the island without being obstructed by gaps in the land, small hills, rivers, or smaller lakes. This beast's size and attacking capability will keep you safe from all the lethal dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended.

While the monster is powerful and fast, it lacks stamina. However, it also doesn't consume much stamina while sprinting, jumping, swimming, and traveling at base speed. Since there isn't a massive difference between its base speed and sprinting speed, you should use it at its base speed as much as possible.

2) Gallimimus

Gallimimus is a small tame with excellent sprinting speed (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Gallimimus is a speedy herbivore in the game. The ostrich-like creature is one of the fastest land tames in ARK Survival Ascended. The rideable tame has a base speed of 825 and a sprinting speed of 2305.05. While the base speed of the monster is average, it is unmatched when it starts sprinting. The dinosaur also has a saddle with space for three players, making it an excellent choice for beginners and team events.

While the creature is fast, its stamina is relatively low and drains quickly when sprinting. The monster is also small and doesn't deal much damage, so it won't be able to protect you from aggressive dinosaurs.

3) Yutyrannus

Yutyrannus is large, has good speed, and does great damage (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Yutyrannus is a large and speedy monster in ARK Survival Ascended. It has a base speed of 700 and a sprinting speed of 1610. The dinosaur has excellent speed and can fend off aggressive tames. It also deals impressive damage, making it capable of killing small beasts and protecting you from other beasts.

Yutyrannus has good stamina and can sprint for a relatively long period. While it is a great option for traveling around the island, it lacks the ability to jump. As a result, you will likely struggle to travel across uneven terrain or cross rivers and lakes.

4) Procoptodon

Procoptodon has the longest jump in the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Procoptodon is a kangaroo-like creature ARK Survival Ascended and is one of the best tames to travel through the island. The beast has a base speed of 850 and a sprinting speed of 1785. Apart from being fast, the monster also has an astonishing jumping ability. While using this tame, you can reach any corner of the island in a short amount of time. The beast has the longest jump in the game, and it can also carry an extra player in its pouch, making it great for team activities.

While Procoptodon is great for traveling, chasing down monsters, and escaping danger, it has very low stamina. As a result, you'll have to take many breaks between jumping and sprinting.

5) Carcharodontosaurus

Carcharodontosaurus is the fastest tame in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Carcharodontosaurus is the fastest dinosaur in ARK Survival Ascended. The monster has a base speed of 1120 and an incredible sprinting speed of 2241.1. The predator is one of the larger tames in the game and can easily travel through rough terrain, like rocky and uneven land. It can even cross small lakes and rivers efficiently because of its size. The beast also has good damage and can protect you from aggressive dinosaurs.

Yoy can use Carcharodontosaurus to chase down beasts, travel the island efficiently, and fight ARK Survival Ascended bosses. The monster is one of the most lethal tames in the game because of its agility, stamina, and damage.