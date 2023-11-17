ARK Survival Ascended Giganotosaurus taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended is the much-awaited remaster of Studio Wildcard's celebrated survival MMO, ARK Survival Evolved. It gives the original game state-of-the-art Unreal Engine 5 visuals while keeping all of its mechanics intact. One of the standout mechanics the title boasts within the broader survival-craft genre is an in-depth creature-taming system.

ARK Survival Ascended retains the huge number of prehistoric beasts from the original 2017 title, and you can domesticate any of them for various purposes. This includes even the most lethal of apex predators, such as the Gigantosaurus.

As its name gives away, the Giganotosaurus is a hulking mass of a dino that can stand toe-to-toe even with Guardians in the endgame. Taming the beast is not only a matter of utility but also one of prestige for a player.

How to find and tame Giganotosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Giganotosaurus is difficult to combat head-on (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As the largest theropod in ARK Survival Ascended, there are several perks a tamed Giganotosaurus will provide you with:

Its massive size advertises its survivability correctly, as a Giganotosaurus can withstand a high amount of damage from almost any enemy in the game. This makes it the perfect combat tame, Guardian killers, and even Titan killers if stats are allocated well.

Giganotosaurus are also siege engines capable of breaking down stone structures with brute force.

They are the best meat gatherers in the game and also great for collecting fish meat because they can walk even in deep waters.

Due to high stamina consumption, they are not directly good as a transporter for carrying items. However, they are among the most powerful escorts you can get for a long migratory adventure.

Giganotosaurs can be found in the mountainous regions of ARK Survival Ascended. You can look around the volcano on The Island and then circle the two snow mountains. You can reset the spawns via console commands and try again if you do not find one to your liking.

If you want to add a Giganotosaurus to your dino roster, the only method is to knock it out. As you can surmise from looking at one, it is ill-advised to engage it in direct combat. Instead, the best way to defeat it is to build a trap for it.

Giganotosaurus can be trapped with Metal Dinosaur Gateways in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Since the creature can break through stones and equivalent tiers of structures, trapping a Giganotosaurus successfully requires metal gateways.

The idea is to form a cage out of Metal Dinosaur Gateways to box the Giga inside. These cost a Stone Dinosaur Gateway and a Metal Doorframe apice to craft.

Firstly, create three walls of this cage with three Metal Dinosaur Gateways. Lay down two bear traps inside to hold the dino in place for a while. Lure the Giganotosaurus into the box by riding through it on a flying tame.

Once it is incapacitated by the bear traps, quickly lay down the fourth Metal Dinosaur Gateway. You can then take potshots at it with tranquilizer ammunition until it is put to sleep.

To tame the Giganotosaurus, you can use Exceptional Kibble for fast results. However, you can also use raw mutton as a substitute. Keep narcotics and biotoxins on hand to reset its torpidity.