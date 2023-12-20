ARK Survival Ascended Gallimimus taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended has some extremely fast dinosaurs, and Gallimimus is one of them. This creature can be beneficial for commuting, chasing down other beasts, or running away from them. It is a knock-out tame in the game, and you must be extremely cautious while taming it.

While the Gallimimus can be a great addition to a survivalist's roster, taming them is challenging. This guide details everything you need to know about taming this beast in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Gallimimus in ARK Survival Ascended

Gallimimus can be tamed by knocking it down and feeding it Simple Kibble, Crops, and Berries. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Gallimimus is a long-necked speedster in the game and can be extremely difficult to tame because of its speed. You can find it in the tropical areas of the map, like beaches and jungles. You can use a flying tame or a large, fast tame to find this beast efficiently.

Once you spot it, secure the area and clear out other creatures, as they can hamper the taming process. Be wary not to alarm the Gallimimus, as it is a herbivore and will run away at the sight of danger.

There are two methods to tame this monster. The first is quite simple: you can select a Gallimimus, preferably of low level, and then knock it down in one shot using a tranquilizer. Knock them down within two shots, as the whole taming process will restart if it runs away. After this, you can start the taming process by feeding it.

The other taming method is tricky but eliminates the risk of the creature running away. You can start by selecting an ARK Survival Ascended flying tame that can pick up heavy weights, like an Argentavis. Survivalists can then roam around the beach and find a Gallimimus. You can even select a high-level beast in this method. After choosing the preferred tame, you can build a trap using door frames with no openings.

Then, pick up the selected Gallimimus and drop it in the trap using the flying tame. Once the beast has been trapped, you can slowly knock it down with tranquilizers. After the beast is down, you can tame it by feeding it Simple Kibble, Crops, Mejo Berry, and other berries.

Note that the torpor on this monster decreases quickly. Hence, carry a lot of narcotics to keep it down while it's being tamed.

Uses of Gallimimus is ARK Survival Ascended

Gallimimus can be used for traveling through the island at high speed (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The ARK Survival Ascended Gallimimus is extremely quick and can be very efficient in exploring the large island. The dinosaur's saddle has space for three and can be a great tame for beginners, as it can be helpful for team activities. It can jump exceptionally far, and you can travel a long distance without being interrupted by small gaps and rivers.

While the dinosaur is great for traveling, chasing down beasts, and escaping danger, you must refrain from using it for battles as it doesn't have significant damage.