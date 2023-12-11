Ark Survival Ascended Allosaurus taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended's unique taming system allows players to tame different dinosaurs with special abilities. These beasts can help players survive the island's harsh conditions by assisting them in collecting resources, protecting them from other beasts, and making travel throughout the island easy. Allosaurus is one of the more aggressive beasts in the game, which can be useful for PvP and PvE.

Subduing a hostile dinosaur like Allosaurus requires proper knowledge about its spawns and the food it requires. So, this guide details everything one must know about taming an Allosaurus.

How to tame an Allosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

Allosaurus can be tamed by knocking it out and feeding it (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Allosaurus is a smaller version of a T-Rex and possesses most of its traits. It's highly aggressive and will attack anything in its surroundings that poses a threat. While these creatures are some of the fiercest beasts in the game, they can pose a more significant threat in groups.

A single Allosaurus can be grouped with other fierce beasts for high performance in Ark Survival Ascended PvP; one can tame a group of these beasts to protect their base. Players can also find this monster in the meadows of the island's southeast corner. They spawn in a group of three, and survivalists must separate one from the pack to make the taming process easy.

One can separate these beasts by luring other Allosaurus off a cliff or by building a large tower, climbing to its top so the dinosaurs can't reach, and taking all of them out, except for the one that needs to be tamed. Players can also tame several by trapping and taking them down individually.

When a pack of Ark Survival Ascended Allosaurus is formed, the one with the highest number turns into an alpha, giving it an orange glow. This beast gets a damage buff and receives less damage. Players must leave the alpha for last when taming a whole pack, as the buff disappears after all members are down.

One can build traps with three door frames, having two doors at each end. After making the trap, players can lure an Allosaurus in and close the doors to immobilize it. Once the beast has been trapped, it can be knocked down by shooting it with a rifle and taming it by feeding any meat it requires.

Food to tame Allosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

Superior Kibble

Raw Mutton

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Prime

Fish Meat

Cooked Meat

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

Use of Allosaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

A pack of Allosaurus can take down beasts twice their size (Image via Wildcard)

Great for PvP and PvE modes

These Ark Survival Ascended beasts have high damage potential in a pack. When in a pack, it receives a damage bonus for every Allosaurus. While these beasts can form a pack with just three of them, having more members in the group can create multiple Alphas.

One can take a large group of Allosaurus into battle and use their Gore and Roar abilities to secure a win quickly. A pack of these beasts can also take down bosses in the game.

Securing the base

Having multiple Allosaurus in a base can shield it from any attacks, as it will attack other beasts and invaders.

Ark Survival Ascended has many other prehistoric beasts that players can tame and utilize to survive on the island.