ARK Survival Ascended Rex taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended, the Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ark Survival Evolved, remains faithful to the original title. The prehistoric beasts in this game give it a unique thematic identity. A central part of its survival-craft ecosystem is its huge bestiary, the foundation for the most robust creature-taming system in the broader MMO survival genre.

In this game about dinos, the most popular of them would arguably be the T-Rex. This deadly creature is one of the poster boys for dinosaurs in pop culture, and you can turn it into a pet in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to find and tame a Rex in Ark Survival Ascended

Rex can be spotted near most riverbanks and shores in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Nicknamed Rex in Ark Survival Ascended, The Tyrannosaurus Dominum can be found roaming all over The Island. You will have the most luck finding one of these dinos near the riverbeds, where they will often prowl around to lunch on unwary prey.

The open terrains of these areas will make it easy to spot a Rex from a distance if you use a spyglass. If you have not found one with a satisfactory level or color after looking for a while, you might be able to reset spawns with console commands. Then, you can look for your desired T-Rex again.

This dino is one of the best lethal tames you can get in Ark Survival Ascended, remaining relevant throughout the game's progression curve. Here are some reasons you might want to tame a T-Rex:

The most obvious use of a Rex is as a killing machine. With good health, high melee damage, and respectable mobility, this creature is the right beast to let loose on any targeted prey in the game.

These dinosaurs are arguably the best tames to take into a raid boss fight.

Much like the Yutyrannus, the Rex has an intimidating roar that can disrupt enemy formation easily. Furthermore, lower-level prey may drop feces while under its effect, making it a viable way to collect fertilizer.

A T-Rex is one of the best candidates for meat-gathering ventures, capable of salvaging resources and defending itself easily. High carry capacity also makes them good transporters.

Because of their combat prowess, a rogue Rex can be a hassle to knock out. However, they can be kited easily with high-ground advantage. Here's how to tame a T-Rex:

You can try luring them near a cliff that they cannot climb. The cliffs at the southeastern edge of The Island will often offer you some natural high-ground advantage you can abuse to shoot at groups of Rex from a distance.

You can also build your own tower with a few stone pillars and a platform on top. Then, you have to lure the Rex towards it while you're on a flying tame. After that, land on the tower to shoot at the creature from high up.

You can tame a Rex with Raw Mutton (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Once you have knocked out a Rex, you can transfer carnivore food items to their inventory to tame them. This can easily be done with Exceptional Kibble, but you can also utilize Raw Mutton as a substitute.