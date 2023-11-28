ARK Survival Ascended Yutyrannus taming guide

As a visual recreation of Ark Survival Evolved on Unreal Engine 5, Ark Survival Ascended keeps the actual gameplay mechanics intact. The claim to fame for this survival MMO franchise from Studio Wildcard rests mostly on its unique prehistoric setting.

Ark Survival Ascended boasts a robust creature-taming system, where many of the dinos can be domesticated and put to use for various purposes. The developer plans to eventually port the entire bestiary from the original 2017 title, as well as its content expansions, into the remake.

Taming the T-Rex, one of the most iconic members of this dino roster, maybe too much hassle for lower-level players. If you want something visually similar for the early game, however, you can instead try to grab the Yutyrannus, a mini-tyrannosaurus with less damage but more versatility.

How to find and tame a Yutyrannus in Ark Survival Ascended

The roars of Yutyrannus provide great utility once tamed (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Yutyrannus, also popularly known as Yuty, are distant relatives of giant Rexes in Ark Survival Ascended. Other than a similar build and face, a Yuty is a feathered creature with long arms and three-clawed fingers, making them visually distinct from a T-Rex.

Like in Ark: Lost Island, Yutyrannus can be found in mountainous regions, especially near the tundra at the north of The Island.

If you don't find any after looking for a while, you can try resetting spawns on the server with console commands (only if you are playing solo or hosting a private server).

There are a number of reasons you would want to tame a Yutyrannus in Ark Survival Ascended:

The primary use of a Yuty is as a war mount. It does not deal as much damage as a Rex but brings a higher amount of utility with confrontations where you have several allies and enemies. One of its roars induces courage, boosting all damage dealt by allies by 25% temporarily.

Additionally, Yutyrannus also has a fear-inducing roar that can disrupt enemy formation and send them fleeing. At its maximum, the fear effect induced in mobs also makes them drop feces. This makes Yutyrannus a good aid in building up your fertilizer deposits.

Yutyrannus eggs can be turned into Extraordinary Kibble, which is the highest tier of kibble in the game as of now.

At higher levels, you can always lay structures down on the fly to tame Yuty in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Yutyrannus is difficult to tame if you attempt to confront it directly. Its roar will dispatch your tamed dinos and leave you vulnerable to its lethal melee. Instead, it is better to utilize a trap with a ramp.

Acquire 18 doorframes, nine stone foundations, six stone walls, and wooden ramps.

Lay down the stone foundations in a 3x3 grid pattern. Build up three walls of the trap with six doorframes each (one doorframe stacked on top of another).

The remaining side should be filled with stone walls and a ramp slanting outside.

You can then use the ramp to lure the Yuty into the trap and then start shooting at it with tranquilizer rounds.

You should use Extraordinary Kibble to tame the Yutyrannus once it is knocked out, but Raw Mutton also works well.