The best ranged weapons in Ark Survival Ascended allow players to fight off foes and knock down dinos easily. The title offers a variety of impressive ranged weapons, from simple bows to powerful rocket launchers. Some weapons are designed for taking out individual targets quickly, while others are better suited for battling groups of enemies. Using these weapons requires ammunition, which can sometimes be expensive to obtain. Considering factors like damage, reload speed, and fire rate, certain ranged weapons are superior to others.

Your choice of weapon will significantly affect your success in combat and survival in the wilderness, so it's essential to choose wisely. Hence, below is a list of five best ranged weapons in Ark Survival Ascended.

Top 5 best ranged Weapons in Ark Survival Ascended

1) Pump-Action Shotgun

Pump-Action Shotgun deals great damage during PvP and PvE (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Unlocked at Level 55

The Pump-Action Shotgun is crafted at the Fabricator using 45 Cementing Paste, 55 Polymer, and 30 Metal Ingots. During the mid to late game, gathering the materials needed to craft Simple Shotgun Ammo, the type of ammunition used for the Pump-Action Shotgun is easy. Up close, it can deal over 1,900 damage with a single shot if all pellets hit the target. Even at medium range, it still inflicts significant damage.

In PvP combat, the Pump-Action Shotgun shines due to its high damage output, decent fire rate, and large ammo capacity. It proves to be highly effective in Ark Survival Ascended PvE as well, especially against groups of enemies like cave creatures in The Island and large dinosaurs.

2) Compound Bow

Compound Bow performs well in mid- to long-range (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Unlocked at Level 79

The Compound Bow is an upgraded version of Bow found in ARK, offering higher damage and durability. You need 95 Polymer, 85 Metal Ingots, and 75 Cementing Paste to craft it. It shoots Stone Arrows and tranquilizer Arrows. When you pair it with Metal Arrows, you can easily pierce through the heavy armor of enemies. While it deals less damage than the Crossbow with Stone Arrows, it's still formidable.

The Compound Bow performs well in mid to long-range combat, especially with headshots, thanks to its accuracy and damage. You should pull the arrow back around 90% to maximize its potential. Shooting rapidly increases damage output but also consumes more arrows. This weapon is perfect for hunting large or strong beasts in Ark Survival Ascended.

3) Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher deals astonishing damage (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Unlocked at Level 87

The Rocket Launcher is an Ark Survival Ascended ranged weapon that is easy to craft since it only requires 60 Cementing Paste, 80 Polymer, and 50 Metal Ingots. However, the ammunition it uses, Rocket Propelled Grenades, is quite expensive to make. To craft one, you'll need 20 Cementing Paste, 40 Gunpowder, 10 Polymer, 10 Crystal, and 12 Metal Ingots.

These grenades can cause significant damage to structures, enemy players, and dinosaurs alike. When fired, they explode upon impact, creating a powerful blast that obliterates anything nearby. Their high damage and wide area of effect make them lethal, and they are capable of turning a group of dinosaurs into a pile of meat with just one explosion.

4) Crossbow

Crossbow is one of the strongest ranged weapons in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Unlocked at Level 25

The Crossbow is a significant upgrade from the Bow, and it deals more damage. Shots to the chest hit for about 95 damage, while headshots deal 285. Unlike the Bow, crossbows can't shoot arrows rapidly and take a few seconds to reload between shots. But, like the Bow, the Crossbow in Ark Survival Ascended and its arrows are cheap to craft. It's great for ranged hunting and killing when loaded with Stone Arrows. On the other hand, if it is loaded with Tranq Arrows, it can knock out players or creatures.

Because the amount of torpor caused by a Tranq Arrow increases with the damage dealt, it raises the target's torpor level more than an arrow shot from a Bow. Most creatures take about 2.5 times more damage if you hit them in the head. The Crossbow costs just 35 Fiber, 10 Wood, and seven Metal Ingots. With low material requirements and a durability of 100, it's the best early-game ranged weapon in Ark Survival Ascended.

5) Longneck Rifle

The Longneck is one of the best weapons to hunt dinos (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Unlocked at Level 35

The Longneck Rifle is fun to use. Although semi-automatic, it packs a punch, mainly if you aim for headshots. Its durability is average at 70, but it deals a lot of damage. Despite its slow reload and firing rate, its headshot damage and accuracy make up for it.

With Simple Rifle Ammo, which is pretty easy to craft considering its damage output of 12 Gunpowder and 2 Metal Ingots, the Longneck Rifle is excellent for both mid and long-range battles in Ark Survival Ascended. It has great range, is relatively cheap to make and stock up on, and its ammo is inexpensive to produce in bulk. It's a great weapon for hunting and taming aggressive dinos, and you'll likely rely on it until you find something better.