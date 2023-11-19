ARK Survival Ascended Cementing Paste: How to farm, uses, and more

ARK Survival Ascended is Studio Wildcard's official remake of ARK Survival Evolved. As the latest title in the series, crafting and gathering resources is at the core of its gameplay.

Taming animals adds a layer of complexity to the title and is a unique feature in the survival-craft genre. It dovetails with the other systems, providing an immersive experience to players.

The various resources essential for survival are available throughout the Island in its diverse collection of flora and fauna. However, obtaining them can be challenging, as this world is teeming with dangers. Cementing Paste is one such vital resource in this title.

Let's take a look at the guide to farming Cementing Paste in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to farm Cementing Paste in ARK Survival Ascended

Cementing Paste is an endgame resource in ARK Survival Ascended. It's used to craft many advanced items and structures in the game. It is also an essential ingredient for making Polymer, which is needed in many high-end recipes.

Organic Polymer serves as a natural substitute for Polymer. However, it has a spoil timer and a stacking limit of 20, compared to the standard variant, which can stack up to 100. This makes utilizing the latter significantly more advantageous.

You can gather Cementing Paste from natural sources or craft it after unlocking its engram at level 13.

Here are the natural ways to obtain Cementing Paste:

Beaver Dams can contain large quantities of many essential resources in the game, Cementing Paste being one of them. They are located near lakes and rivers around the Island, guarded by Castoroids. You can loot the desired resource using a flying mount to lure them away from the Beaver Dams.

The Beelzebufo is a creature found in the Swamp biome of the Island. It can produce decent quantities of Cementing Paste after consuming Meganeura or Titanomyrma. It is necessary to tame the creature to utilize it as a Cementing Paste factory.

The Achatina produces a resource called Achatina Paste, which can serve as a substitute for Cementing Paste. It is stored in the creature's inventory and can be accessed once tamed.

Cementing Paste can be created using various ingredients in a Mortar and Pestle, an easy-to-craft equipment unlocked at level 6.

Here's what you need to craft Cementing Paste in ARK Survival Ascended:

Four Chitins or Keratins

Eight Stones

Chitin and Keratin are resources that work as each other's substitute in most cases. The former can be harvested from the exoskeletons of many creatures, while the latter is farmed from their hooves and claws. Stones can be harvested from rocks around the Island.

ARK Survival Ascended Cementing Paste uses

Cementing Paste is an essential ingredient in many recipes. Here are all the items that can be crafted using it in ARK Survival Ascended:

Fabricated Firearms

Auto Turret

Platform Saddles

Fabricated Explosives

Cannon

Canteen

Chain Bola

Compound Bow

Fabricator

Grappling Hook

Greenhouse Structures

Industrial Grill

Industrial Forge

Elevator Structures

Metal Structures and Buildings

Metal Irrigation Pipes

Night Vision Goggles

Polymer

Remote Keypad

Several Saddles

Vault

Water Jar

Tree Platform

Crafting a majority of the recipes requires large quantities of Cementing Paste. Your inventory space is determined by the Weight stat in the game, making it a limited storage space. It is recommended to tame an Equus as it reduces the weight of the said resource by 80 percent, making it easier to store.

This concludes our guide to farming Cementing Paste in ARK Survival Ascended.