All ARK Survival Ascended Organic Polymer locations

ARK Survival Ascended is the latest entry in a series of survival-craft games where taming dinosaurs is an integral part of the experience. It is an Unreal Engine 5 remake of ARK Survival Evolved, with upgraded graphical fidelity and revamped systems for enhanced player experience. Crafting and gathering resources is essential for survival on this treacherous Island.

As the game progresses, the resources required for advanced Engrams become rare and difficult to procure due to the associated risks. Some resources require players to venture into harsh locales, while others can be harvested from deadly creatures. Organic Polymer is one such resource.

Let's take a look at all the Organic Polymer locations in ARK Survival Ascended.

All Organic Polymer locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Organic Polymer is a naturally occurring substitute of Polymer in ARK Survival Ascended. The Organic kind is easy to acquire among them, as the regular one can only be crafted at a Fabricator using resources available at endgame areas.

As the key ingredient for many weapons, armor, and durable tools, Organic Polymer is an essential resource for player progression. It can be harvested from the following creatures:

Kairuku

Hesperornis

The Kairuku and Hesperornis are non-lethal creatures found around the Island in ARK Survival Ascended. Here are the notable coordinates for their spawn locations:

Northwest Cliff (13.9, 10.5)

North Coast (8.3, 22.9)

Northwest Iceberg (4.6, 4)

West Iceberg (28.4, 4)

West Snow biome (23.7, 10.9)

West Shallow Waters (36.4, 14)

South Lagoon (92.7, 54)

South Island (90.6, 61.3)

Inland Jungle River (81.8, 63.2)

Base of Metal Mountain (91.1, 46.4)

South River (86.7, 48.5)

Perilous River (83.4, 51.4)

Bottom of Waterfalls (86.3, 17.2)

Inland Waterfalls (82.8, 16.7)

Inland Peninsula (83.9, 22.4)

Inlet towards Swamp (77.5, 25.7)

West Lagoon (64.9, 9.7)

Northeast Lake (17.6, 72.6)

Besides the locations in the Snow biome and inland rivers, most places are relatively safe to farm, due to the lack of predators in the areas. However, harvesting Organic Polymer requires proper preparations, including specific tools and tame dinosaurs.

You will require one of the following tools or creatures to harvest Organic Polymer:

Chainsaw

Dire Bear

Pelagornis

Sabertooth

Sword

Thylacoleo

Wooden Club

Direwolf

Therizinosaur

Harvesting isn't the only method of obtaining Organic Polymer as it can be produced by a tamed Archatina. They are easy to tame due to having a passive temperament.

All players stats are shown beside the Inventory in the Character Menu (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Weight is an important stat in ARK Survival Ascended, as harvesting resources like Organic Polymer will take you away from your bases into dangerous territories. After obtaining the desired item, transporting it back effectively can prevent a lot of problems.

Here are the tames that reduce the weight of Organic Polymer:

Pelagornis: 80% weight reduction

80% weight reduction Argentavis: 50% weight reduction

This concludes our guide to all Organic Polymer locations in ARK Survival Ascended.