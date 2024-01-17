How to make a Crossbow in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended has various tools and weapons to help you survive in the wild, but when it comes to versatility, the Crossbow is one of the best weapons in the game, mainly used to tame dinosaurs. Combining this weapon with various types of arrows can make taming even the most enormous dinosaurs in the title very easy.

The Crossbow is quite easy to make and use in ARK Survival Ascended. This article explains how you can craft the Crossbow in the game.

Resources to craft a Crossbow in ARK Survival Ascended

One can craft a Crossbow using Wood, Metal Ingot, and Fiber. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Crossbow in ARK Survival Ascended can be easily crafted with minimal resources. You can make it using these three items:

7x Metal Ingot

35x Fiber

10x Wood

How to craft Metal Ingot

You can craft Metal Ingot using a Refining Forge. If you don't have a forge in your base, you can craft one by purchasing its blueprints and making one using the required resources. Once the Refining Forge has been built, you can craft Metal Ingot using Wood and Metal from the inventory. The Wood ignites the forge, and the Metal is refined into Metal Ingot.

How to get Fiber

You can collect Fiber from bushes manually using tools like sickles. Using tames like Dire Bear and Megatherium can also help you efficiently gather a large amount of Fiber.

How to get Wood

Collecting Wood is relatively easy; you can chop down trees using an Axe to acquire them manually or use a Mammoth in ARK Survival Ascended to farm Wood quickly.

Crafting a Crossbow in ARK Survival Ascended

A Crossbow is used to tame monsters or kill enemies. (Image via Studio Wildcard)

After you have collected all the resources, you can take them to the Smithy to combine them and craft a Crossbow. Like a Refining Forge, a Smithy can also be made using blueprints and the required resources. You combine the Wood, Fiber, and Metal Ingot to get your hands on a Crossbow.

This weapon has multiple uses, depending on the kind of arrow you use. You can use a Stone Arrow to kill enemies and other monsters or a Tranquilizer Arrow to knock them down. While the weapon is not as good as the Rifle, it works better than the regular bow in the game.

A crossbow is one of the most essential items in ARK Survival Ascended, and you can also use it underwater. The ability to swap between Stone and Tranquilizer arrows makes it highly versatile during fights or taming sessions.